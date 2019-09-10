Lefty's Chicago Pizzeria got the name wrong

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Chicago hot dog

With a name like Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria (3448 30th Street, North Park and 4030 Goldfinch, Mission Hills) one could be forgiven for expecting the place to be all about the pizza, specifically, Chicago’s signature deep-dish style. But what Lefty’s should really be known for is another Chicago signature: the Chicago dog.

The classic Chicago hot dog starts with a beef frankfurter and is accompanied by diced onions, fresh tomatoes, Day-Glo green relish, a pickle spear, yellow mustard and pickled chili pepper and a sprinkling of celery salt. It’s a wonderfully composed example of the sausage arts. It’s a series of big flavors that crash in the bun, on your tongue and manage all the while to stay perfectly in balance.

Lefty’s takes a second crack at the theme, swapping out the beef dog in favor of a Polish sausage. It makes sense given Chicago’s substantial Polish population (one of the seven largest outside of Poland). It makes a bit less sense culinarily: the acidity of the kielbasa adversely impacts the balance of the dish. Still, the next polish sausage I don’t like will be the first.

Another feature on Lefty’s menu is the Italian beef sandwich. It’s wet roasted beef that’s cooled, sliced thin then rehydrated in the beef’s own jus, accompanied by hot peppers, sweet peppers and/or giardiniera. I’ve had great Italian beef sandwiches in Chicagoland as well as some less than great. Lefty’s tilted toward the latter. The beef was under-seasoned and bordered on the bland side. The CBGB sandwich featured garlic bread and was better for it. But the best way to get the sandwiches at Lefty’s was “dipped:” soaked in the beef’s jus. Messy? Sure. But it definitely took a step toward addressing the seasoning issue.

Then there’s the pizza. The fact is I’m enthusiastic about Chicago deep dish. I’m a fan. Chicago deep dish, however, is not pizza. Call it a casserole. Call it “Bill.” Heck, make up a name for the pie. It deserves one of its own. But why should it be called a pizza? Because someone got it wrong and we all feel bound to repeat the mistake?

If I thought I was going to learn something about deep dish at Lefty’s. I was even more mistaken than that. Name aside, their pies bears relatively little resemblance to Chicago’s. The leading characteristic of true deep dish, as the name would suggest, is its thickness. They’re cooked in round, oiled steel pans up to three inches deep with a thin crust pulled up around the edges to just below the pan top. The pie is then filled with a generous layer of cheese, then toppings before the chunky tomato sauce is applied on top. Lefty’s seems to skimp at every step along the way. The resulting product is some sort of cross between Chicago style and the San Diego style typified by Fillipi’s. I’m definitely not enthusiastic about that.

But I am a fan of Lefty’s. The décor, the dedication to all-things Chicago and (most of all) the Chicago dogs are more than reason enough to go and go again.