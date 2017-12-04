Lobster West rolls a different way

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Lobster roll and cole slaw

Authenticity” is a word some foodies love. It’s the magic juice that lends weight to opinion and gives prejudice the power of authority. Calling a place “inauthentic” is almost the equivalent of labeling it “worthless.” Is it just? Is it right?

Those are questions raised, and maybe answered, by Lobster West (765 South Coast Highway 101) in Encinitas and its Connecticut-style lobster roll. Foodie or not, it’s easy to relate to the disappointing experience of an “inauthentic” meal. I, for one, can’t get over the idea anyone thinks Taco Bell offers “Mexican” food. But go to Oaxaca for “authentic” mole and authenticity blurs irrevocably. One guy swears his mother’s mole is authentic. The problem is that his neighbor likely disagrees.

And it’s not just a feature of “ethnic” food. Many in this country think of the Maine lobster roll as the “authentic” version: a toasted New England-style split-top bun topped with cold chunks of cooked lobster meat bound by mayonnaise filling.

That “classic” version wasn’t the original though. The lobster roll was invented in the 1920s at Perry’s in Milford, Connecticut. It was a sandwich featuring warm lobster served in drawn butter. Whereas the flavor of mayonnaise is prominent in the Maine version—it reads more like a lobster salad—the Connecticut version includes only the bare minimum. It’s the temperature of the lobster and the flavor of the butter that define that version.

And it’s two takes on that style of lobster roll that Chad and Debbie Taggart brought to San Diego County. Nothing Lobster West does is better than its Connecticut-style roll. Lobster and butter are natural companions and a little heat brings out the inherent sweetness of the shellfish. Yes, it’s a simple dish—just about every lobster roll is—but it’s a glorious one too.

But as befitting the Taggart family’s childhood summer trips from their native New Jersey to Cape Cod, Massachusetts (halfway between Connecticut and Maine), the basic roll at Lobster West sits half way between the Maine-style and the Connecticut-style. That is, it’s served cold with butter. It’s good, very good actually. But the cold temperature of the lobster doesn’t play as well with the butter as warm lobster does.

Lobster West has a number of sides and soups. The best of those sides is the coleslaw with a hint of sweetness and some of the mayonnaise that’s not on the lobster. It’s a good side, but definitely not great. The beans hardly rise to that level. The lobster bisque is so rich it tastes more like cream than lobster. The better soup selection is the New England Clam Chowder. It’s a solid version of the classic.

But Lobster West isn’t about sides or soups, it’s about lobster rolls and the rolls there are certainly real and clearly “authentic.” Some might point to the “classic” Maine lobster roll and say Lobster West isn’t authentic, but that’s like the guy in Oaxaca saying his neighbor’s mom’s mole isn’t authentic because it isn’t his mom’s.