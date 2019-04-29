Ly Heng reveals a Southeast Asian road less travelled

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Phnom Penh noodles

"Southeast Asian Cuisine” is one of those terms that seems to have more meaning than it actually does. No doubt it’s the food of lands that might be considered “Southeast Asian,” but that’s nearly tautological and reveals little about the foods. Ask 10 people and they probably wouldn’t answer with anything beyond Thai curries and Vietnamese phở. But the “Southeast Asia” region offers a lot more flavors than just those of Thailand and Vietnam.

One place to try Cambodia’s version of those flavors is Ly Heng (4451 University Ave., City Heights). Ly Heng bills itself as an “Asian Restaurant” and includes some Vietnamese and even Chinese dishes on the menu. The fried salt and pepper appetizers are good examples of the latter. The calamari was particularly good: tender inside, brilliantly crispy on the outside and with a nice little hit of MSG.

But Ly Heng’s Cambodian (khmer) dishes are the standouts. Phnom Penh Noodles (Hủ Tiếu) is a classic of khmer cuisine with Chinese roots. The elements of the dish are pork bone broth, noodles (rice, though tapioca noodles are the most traditional), toppings (including meatballs, ground pork, squid, surimi and offal), along with herbs and greens. The dish is available both as a soup and “dry style” with broth on the side. Get it dry. It’s a wonderfully soothing dish, at least partially because of all the noodles and the side of broth that includes a chunk of pork barely clinging to its bone in the middle.

The culinary influences on Cambodian food are diverse—from the colonialist flavors of France and waves of Chinese influence, to that of their immediate neighbors. This fact makes it sometimes difficult to tell whether the food at Ly Heng has more to do with those outside influences, or more to do with the “Asian Restaurant” label on the sign. Take, for example, the seafood flat rice noodles, a dish that reads as Chinese. The mixed seafood (shrimp, squid and surimi), stir-fry cooked with brown sauce, all feel Chinese, but the noodles themselves are rice rather than wheat. The real prize of the dish, though, is the gai lan (Chinese broccoli) and, more specifically, the stem of the gai lan which Ly Heng’s chef cuts thinly on the bias. Order the dish just for that.

Perhaps my favorite dish at Ly Heng, however, was the pork and thousand-year egg porridge. Unlike the more familiar Chinese congee dish, in which the rice has lost all of its texture and nearly become a homogenous purée, the grains in this Cambodian version maintain some of their integrity. The broth is also more interesting than the congee version, with fish sauce and/or dried shrimp lending umami and salinity. Ground pork and thin wedges of the preserved egg provide both flavor and textural interest. Salted (and fermented) soy beans and mung bean sprouts make the perfect garnish.

Ly Heng hardly offers a comprehensive array of Khmer dishes and much less of “Southeast Asian” cuisine. What it does offer, however, is a glimpse of just how much more there is to the region than most know or, perhaps, even suspected. And a tasty glimpse it is.