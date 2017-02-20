Making Russian food great again at Pomegranate Restaurant

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Golubtsi

It once seemed cool to like Russian cuisine in a sort of ironic, vaguely countercultural sort of way. It may now be mandatory to like Russian cuisine in a sort of fascistic, vaguely homoerotic sort of way. Sad. Fortunately, Pomegranate Restaurant (2312 El Cajon Blvd.) in North Park will make it easy to comply with the dictates of our newly minted overlords.

The Russian food to which we once looked was either the peasant food of the country’s rural population or the faux-French stylings imported by Peter the Great. It was cool in the ’60s as an expression of Vietnam War opposition. In the Reagan era, the pre-Soviet imprint of dishes like Chicken Kiev and Beef Stroganoff were PC in a rightward direction. Soviet cuisine was something else altogether: austere mostly.

Pomegranate, billing itself as “Georgian-Russian,” tells promising tales of our future. Its most remarkable dish is, perhaps, the khinkali: massive Georgian versions of Chinese xiaolongbao: thin-skinned buns filled with pork and aspic that melts in the cooking process, creating the magical effect of soup inside the dumplings. A bit of sour cream and some black pepper yield a remarkable dish. Putin would approve.

Some of the best dishes at Pomegranate are the appetizers. The lobio shows bean salads in a new light: red kidney beans cooked then mashed with vinegar, chilies, garlic, onions, walnuts and coriander and left to come together overnight. The result is earthy and acidic but balanced by a feta and tomato garnish. But perhaps the most remarkable of the starters was the Ikra badrijannaya, curiously described on the menu as “poor man’s caviar.” The “poor man’s” part is clear; the “caviar” part less so. I couldn’t help but imagine how a Russian father might explain such a name to his son:

Son: Daddy, that doesn’t look like caviar

Daddy: I know son.

Son: Why do they call it caviar if it isn’t?

Daddy: Because we’re poor, son, we can’t afford caviar so this is what we put on our black bread.

Son: But it’s not caviar, dad.

Daddy: I know, son, shoot Putin and I’ll sell the book rights and we’ll be able to afford caviar.

But it tasted good. Eggplant, tomato, onion, garlic and vinegar? Even I’ll salute Putin for that.

Pomegranate knows where its black bread’s buttered: the beef stroganoff is very, very good. The beef is tender, mushrooms soft but not mushy, and the sour cream-enriched sauce luxurious but not over-the-top. It’s an easy dish to screw up. They didn’t.

The lamb chakapuli, on the other hand, was over-the-top, but in a good way. Lamb shanks, tarragon, cherry plum flavors and white wine braised into an utterly remarkable and irresistible dish. The flavors are deep and beguiling. They’re exotic but also have a familiar resonance.

There’s golubtsi (stuffed cabbage leaves), pelmeni and more—both appetizer, main and dessert—but where Pomegranate really shines is the dishes that might not have ever made it into anyone’s Russian Cuisine Top-of-the-Pops: the Georgian dishes, the ones we didn’t celebrate back in the day. It is the ones that Putin knows, you don’t and Der Petty Orange Führer surely doesn’t.

But there’s a good chance we all soon will. And if they taste as good as they do at Pomegranate maybe that won’t be as oppressive as I fear.