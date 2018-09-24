Manna BBQ toils in middle

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Pork belly and brisket on the grill at Manna BBQ

It’s a classic business conundrum: go for high quality and high margin or, instead, go for high volume at lower margins. Manna BBQ (4428 Convoy St., Suite #210) is challenging that notion.

Korean barbecue (K-BBQ) tends to come in two forms. There are places like Dae Jang Keum, which feature high-end ingredients and live fuel grills, or there are all-you-can-eat places like Roadem BBQ, with passable ingredients and cheap gas “grills.” But while lunch at Roadem is $11.99 for all-you-can-eat, DJK is a la carte with one order of galbi clocking in at $24.99.

Manna, though, tries a third road: the one in the middle. Manna offers all-you-can-eat with prices ranging from $15.99 at lunch to $27.99 for the premium package. The prices have actually dropped since opening.

The difference between Manna’s various options is the number and varieties of proteins available. Manna’s lunch features K-BBQ classics like brisket, pork belly, bulgogi and other marinated meats. All are good, with the brisket being a particularly enjoyable choice. It is savory and the thin slicing is perfect for quick cooking, while also offering opportunities to try the meat at various temps. The lunch menu also features some decidedly more unusual offerings, such as the veal small intestines and large intestines. The former are tasty with a pleasantly minerally element that doesn’t overwhelm. The latter, not so much.

The premium option offers a significantly wider selection of proteins and cuts ranging from seafood options such as squid, octopus and shrimp to more sexy meat cuts such as rib beef and galbi, to beef tongue and pork jowl. The latter two are particularly good. Beef tongue plays like a more flavorful form of brisket and the pork jowl—the same cut of meat used in Italian guanciale—is like a better marbled and more tender version of pork belly.

It’s not, though, the variety of offerings that are the issue at Manna. The real problems start with the service. On four visits it was less than extraordinary each time and seriously deficient on three. Banchan (the signature small side dishes of Korean cuisine) were rarely refreshed even after repeated requests. The banchan themselves mostly seemed like nothing more than items that could easily be purchased at Zion Market, though a somewhat atypical Western-style cabbage pickle was particularly refreshing (as long as it lasted).

At the end of the day, though, what really made a difference is that Manna BBQ was neither as cheap as Roadem, nor as good as DJK. It offered somewhat better quality ingredients—not quite good enough to revel in pure carnivorous delight, but better than just a meat fix—but did so for a 25-percent upcharge. The premium package costs about as much as half a meal at DJK, but for lower quality proteins cooked over gas instead of coals.

That’s the choice; those are the compromises. And, in the end, it’s the questionable service and the price/quality compromise that shows Manna’s third road runs straight down the middle.