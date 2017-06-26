Mien Trung shows the center’s a bit spicy

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Mi Quang

Barely more than a generation ago even some who called themselves “gourmets” (once-upon-a-time a politically correct synonym for “foodies”) were less than certain of how Tuscan cuisine differed from Sicilian. Or, to use another example, that kung pao chicken has no place on a real Cantonese menu.

Today, even some devout foodies couldn’t name more than two Vietnamese dishes. And that’s where Mien Trung (7530 Mesa College Drive,Suite A) comes in: It’s a glimpse into a world of Vietnamese cuisine with which many on these shores are generally unfamiliar.

The name “mien trung” means central Vietnam (aka “Middle Vietnam”). Central Vietnamese cuisine is characterized by Hue’s status as Vietnam’s imperial capital for a century and a half, the mountains to the west and eastern coast. It tends to be spicier than Northern Vietnamese food, bears less influence from China but still retains the stamp of French colonialism.

One signature Central Vietnamese dish is bun bo hue. Since it’s a rice noodle soup prominently featuring beef, it’s tempting to think of the dish as a variant of pho. Tempting, yes, but wrong. Bun bo hue broth is rich, yes, but also somewhat spicy. Where bun bo hue puts lemongrass front and center, pho’s broth is characterized by sweet spices and charred onion and ginger. In addition to the beef, Mien Trang’s bun bo hue also features pig feet and blood cake.

One of the best dishes at Mien Trung is one of the simplest: egg rolls (cha gio). It’s a simple, perfectly done, deep-fried ground pork egg roll. Mien Trung offers them with big leaves of lettuce as a hand wrap and a nuoc cham (fish sauce with vinegar, sugar, garlic and chilies) dipping sauce. The freshness of the lettuce makes the dish. Hen xuc banh trang, an exotic appetizer, was a rice pancake (more of a cracker) with a plate of slightly spicy baby clams to be used almost as a dip.

Those egg rolls make another appearance in a central Vietnamese take on the classic Hanoi dish, bun cha. Mien Trung’s version, bun cha thit nuong, features two of those egg rolls with grilled fatty pork over rice vermicelli and a salad of shredded lettuce and cabbage with peanuts and pickled vegetables. The entire affair is served with a nuoc cham, the diner dipping some or all of the ingredients in the sauce on the way from plate to mouth. It’s both fun and tasty.

Mien Trung offers other characteristically central Vietnamese rice vermicelli soup options. Mi quang (shrimp and pork) was particularly good with both the pork and shrimp evident in the broth. The broth is flavorful in its own right, especially with rice crackers slowly absorbing and dissolving into it. Bun mang vit (duck and bamboo shoot) wasn’t quite as good. While the duck flavored the broth, the meat itself seemed to have given up its best qualities to the surrounding liquid.

Mien Trung may not look like much; it’s a hole in the wall next to a dodgy sushi spot hidden behind a more trafficked strip mall across from Kearny High. But inside are new flavor profiles, new dishes and peeks across an ocean to places barely glimpsed before.