Modern Italian takes to the wheels at Maestoso

For all the Italian restaurants in town, it’s remarkable how few are dedicated to distinct regional cuisines. Now, with Maestoso (1040 University Ave.) in Hillcrest, we have one dedicated to “anti-cultural” (read: contemporary) Roman food with much of it served from roving dim sum-style carts.

While cooking at various New York restaurants Chef Marco Maestoso and his girlfriend Dalila started throwing high-end Italian pop-up dinners, even catching the New York Times’ attention, before returning to their native Rome to open a successful spot there. But America still called, so soon after they closed Casa Maestoso in Rome, they opened Maestoso with friends in Hillcrest.

There are two parts to Maestoso: the schtick and the food. Maestoso doesn’t have front-of-the-house staff. Cooks bring food to the tables, either in the old-fashioned way or on roving carts. This means waiters have better knowledge about what’s on the plate because they cooked it. It also means back-of-the house staff can participate in the tip pool thus righting the usual inequity of wait staff making two-to-three times cooks’ wages. It’s a style (dubbed by Maestoso as “chef-to-table” or “passaggi”) that was pioneered by San Francisco’s Michelin-starred State Bird Provisions and Atlanta’s Gunshow.

But while the service style may be fanciful and practical, the food is what Maestoso’s really about. On the passaggi cart’s first pass we grabbed beef and octopus carpaccios. Both were good and beautifully presented (to be fair, pretty much everything at the restaurant is), but the slightly thicker cut of that octopus, along with its pimento and herb garnishes, lent the dish a heft that the chef’s take on the classic beef version lacked.

A good third of Maestoso’s menu is devoted to La Pinsa, described by one cook as “Rome’s version of pizza.” It’s an oval flatbread made from wheat, soy and rice that is not so much a type of pizza as its ancestor. The result is a thick crust, crispy on the outside but fluffy, almost cloudlike and sexy inside. Try the La Selvatica: duck breast, wild boar salami, goat cheese and a fig compote.

Maestoso highlights its pastas. The tagliatelle with pork cheek is pasta perfection with modern presentation. The texture is a perfect al dente made more luscious by the rich beef cheek meat. And, to be clear, the cheek of just about any animal is its tastiest part. The maccheroni would be just as good, if not for the fact that the pasta was left a minute shy of al dente.

Italian cuisine is not known for its desserts, but Maestoso will be. Take, for example, the lemon meringue with chocolate. Meringue appears on the plate in two ways: more traditionally as light towers that are crisp on the outside and airy on the inside, then again as tiny cylinders that almost read like bits of the best marshmallow on the planet. The chocolate and the lemon provide flavor and textural contrast that complete this surprising dessert.

And it is Maestoso’s flavors, not its service style, that deserve the attention. The flavors are so precise and the technical flaws are so few, not to mention the fact that the restaurant is still new and has chefs performing double duty. All of this bodes very well indeed for the prospect of Marco Maestoso staying put in San Diego for the foreseeable future.