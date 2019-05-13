Morocco meets Mexico at Medina

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Shakshouka

Located just under the name on the façade of Medina (2850 El Cajon Blvd.) are the words “Moroccan Baja Kitchen.” That same billing is on the North Park eatery’s website and most articles about the restaurant describe how it “fuses the cuisines of Morocco and Baja.” It’s a descriptor of dubious accuracy, because chef-owner Alia Jaziri’s food is so much more than that.

The idea of “fusing” Moroccan and Mexican cuisine isn’t a particularly novel concept. Moroccan-born chef Bo Bendana Sein did so with great success for many years at Mi Casa Supper Club, which is located just north of Rosarito Beach in Baja. Mourad Lahlou is doing that same kind of fusion now at Amara in San Francisco. It makes sense. The climates of Baja and Morocco are similar. There are spots on the drive from Rosarito to Ensenada that could easily be mistaken for the Moroccan coast.

The dishes at Medina that come the closest to achieving a true fusion of Moroccan and Mexican cuisines are Medina’s bowls. Each is served on a bed of couscous topped with black beans, roasted corn, arugula, pickled onions, queso fresco and toasted pepitas. My favorite was the lamb bowl starring Morocco’s famous merguez sausage, which is made from lamb that is heavily flavored with cumin and harissa chili paste, along with some sumac, fennel, and garlic in the mix as well. The merguez utterly owns the dish and when combined with the couscous, it is those Moroccan flavors that dominate despite the Mexican ingredients.

Medina’s take on tacos are clearly intended to reflect Baja. The fact that the three taco options are served on pita is simply a visual reference to tortillas, because the flavors speak of the Mediterranean: Moroccan spices, preserved lemon, merguez and a tomato-cucumber take on pico. These tacos just end up feeling like pretty darned good Moroccan food served taco-style in a pita, rather than in its pocket. In the end, however, it’s not the Baja flavors that shine through.

The Moroccan, though, definitely does shine through at Medina. Nowhere does it do so more so than with the single simplest thing on the menu: The ethereal Moroccan mint tea made of fresh mint and honey. There’s nothing fancy about it, but they do it perfectly.

Surprisingly, the best dish at Medina may be neither Moroccan nor Mexican. It’s shakshouka, eggs poached in a sauce of tomato, onions and sweet peppers (though hot ones sometimes join the party). The word “shakshouka” means “mixture” in Arabic. In that sense, it may be a particularly fitting signature dish for Medina. Shakshouka is originally a Tunisian dish, reflecting Chef Jaziri’s father’s North African heritage. Her mother is Chinese-Indonesian and Jaziri herself grew up in San Diego.

Medina offers shakshouka in a version that’s fairly true to the original, as well as one featuring the merguez. As much as I love merguez, get the original. It may be the greatest “breakfast-for-dinner” dish in the world.

Ultimately, the food at Medina is not so much a fusion as it is a mixture of Jaziri’s culinary and cultural sensibilities and influences. The word “fusion” in food has sometimes come to suggest confusion and Jaziri’s flavors are far too bright for that. They defy categorization as one thing or another or a mash-up of any two. They may be a mixture but they are definitely their own thing.