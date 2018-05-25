Nine shades of hot at Shu Dao

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Half and half hot pot

Chinese hot pot in San Diego used to mean a trip to Little Sheep Mongolian. Today we have multiple Taiwanese places, a Chonqing spot, ones with personal pots and many with communal pots. With ShuDao Hotpot (4690 Convoy St.), we have an authentic Sichuan place (and it’s not even the only hot pot restaurant in the business park where it’s located).

At the core of everything ShuDao does are its broths, two of which are a “bone soup” (think stock or bouillon) and a mild tomato broth. Neither of those are the real show, as that would be the Sichuan broth: a roiling, boiling, incendiary blend of flavor and heat featuring the classic mala numbing and spicy flavors that are the signature of Sichuan province.

Diners can opt for a single large bowl of any of the three broths or choose a half-and-half divided cauldron with two of them. One interesting option is the Nine Boxes Spicy Pot. It arrives at the table looking like a single large cauldron subdivided into nine separate compartments with nine different versions of the spicy broth. The broth in each compartment actually starts out the same. The idea is for each individual ingredient to be dipped and cooked in a different compartment so that the ingredients don’t take on each other’s flavor—as if anything could truly survive the broth’s mala onslaught.

The remarkable thing, though, is that by the end of the meal not only has the broth reduced and concentrated, but also each compartment has begun to take on a subtly different flavor based on what was cooked in it.

But “spicy” at ShuDao really does mean spicy! Select the mild option. I like spice and yet each time I left ShuDao I did so in a sweat. In fact, the best way to enjoy a meal there is to go for the half-and-half option with the (mild) spicy broth on one side and a bone soup on the other. Use one to heat up and the other to cool down.

The dipping ingredients at ShuDao are good quality, though they’re not particularly generous with protein quantities. The beef and lamb combo serve thin, delicious cuts of both. They serve excellent offal offerings with the pork kidney slices a particular treat that paired extremely well with the spicy broth. The vegetable combination is a must and good value.

But price can be a concern: It’s $12.99 minimum for the broth plus a charge for each and every other ingredient. It adds up quickly (easily $30 per person). The best value is the unlimited sauce and dessert bar at $1.50. The biggest downside to ShuDao other than the price is the MSG, and I’m no MSG-hater. On the contrary, I firmly believe that, when used wisely, it is an excellent culinary tool. But the broths here do seem to be at the upper level of my MSG tolerance.

ShuDao offers a lot of fun and flavor. Price (and MSG) aside, it is still an excellent addition to San Diego’s growing array of hot pot options