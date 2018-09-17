No bad meals at Bud and Rob’s

× Expand Plus Michael A. Gardiner Soft shell crab

Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole cuisine has quite the reputation. It is, some have said, America’s only original cuisine. And while its roots, it’s culinary DNA, lay elsewhere (France, Africa and the Caribbean), it is, genuinely, different than those styles.

It is, however, not well represented in San Diego and what we do have is not the cuisine’s most haute expression, but the sort of everyday manifestation that leads folks to believe that it’s hard to get a bad meal in New Orleans. Bud and Rob’s New Orleans Bistro (815 F St.) in the East Village is a case in point.

At the core of Cajun/Creole cuisine lies long, time-consuming recipes featuring numerous ingredients and include techniques that are challenging for the average, non-Cajun/Creole home cook. Making a roux for the first time deserves hazard pay and there’s no ready cure for rushing one. We generally understand that the cuisine’s signature flavors involve a spice blend featuring cayenne pepper and some other big flavors few outside Louisiana know how to properly blend. Instead, we just end up buying Emeril’s or Zatarain’s and thus, we learn nothing about the flavors.

But Bud and Rob’s is a good place to taste those flavors. The most direct expression is, perhaps, to be found in the appetizers. The soft shell crab brings the more refined Creole side to the fore with a smoked tomato beurre blanc—an obvious French influence—together with a bright tartar sauce framing the real star of the dish: a perfectly pan-fried soft shell crab.

The alligator sausage with panko-crusted fried pickles is a far more direct hit. It’s a big, tasty sausage (not incidentally, made from a predator) with a delicious remoulade sauce elevating both of the dish’s star ingredients. It’s easy to see why the dish was a holdover from Bud’s prior restaurant above Murphy Canyon.

Two other appetizers, the gumbo and jambalaya, are Cajun/Creole classics interpreted in an almost California cuisine sort of way. Surely both are like chicken soup—everyone’s mom has their own recipe—but neither packed the big flavors, spice and intensity I associate with these dishes. There’s a certain elegance in B&R’s versions but a certain something missing as well. Maybe the fat, perhaps the richness but I think, more likely, it’s the magic.

B&R’s Red Beans and Rice with grilled chicken is also a different take on the classic creole dish. It’s traditionally one made on Monday night from Sunday’s pork bones. B&R’s saucy version, however, features grilled chicken breast.

The Crawfish étouffée, which was made famous at New Orleans’ classic restaurant Galatoire’s, features crawfish tails simmered in a sauce made from a blond roux served over rice. B&R’s version is rich, without being overly so, with the crawdads taking center stage. It is, I’d say, New Orleans on a plate.

So yes, it’s true that we don’t have anything like New Orleans’ best Cajun/Creole restaurants in San Diego. Neither the classic ones like Galatoire’s, nor newer ones like Herbsaint or Compère Lapin. What we do have is Bud and Rob’s, a place like the ones that make New Orleans one of the best places to get a meal on this rock.