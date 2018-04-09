No fattoush at Fattoush and it doesn’t even matter

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Falafel

Falafel is nearly ubiquitous in the Holy Land. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim it as their own, not unlike the land itself. The truth may be different—the deep-fried balls of chickpea and fava bean dough were probably first made in Egypt—but it’s unlikely there’s any better place to eat falafel than deep in the maze that is Jerusalem’s Old City.

But if Jerusalem is the best place to experience Israel’s national dish (regardless of the truth of origin), the best place to experience the Palestinian claim to falafel in San Diego is likely Fattoush Mediterranean Fine Cuisine (6686 El Cajon Blvd.) in the College Area. Where so many stateside versions of falafel are spherical, barely edible rocks, the version made by this Palestinian-owned restaurant is more like those Old City versions: crisp on the outside, moist and fluffy inside.

One could make the argument that the perfect accompaniment to Fattoush’s falafel is its Turkish coffee (“black as hell, strong as death, and sweet as love,” as the proverb goes), but there’s also a case to be made for the garlic dip. That dip is essentially toum: a traditional Lebanese garlic, oil and lemon juice dip with potato added to aid the emulsification and tame the garlic’s bite. It’s excellent with some pita, just as it’s great as a dip or sauce for just about any dish at the restaurant. It’s so good it probably wouldn’t suck on an old shoe.

That garlic dip is Fattoush’s best meze, a class of Middle Eastern small dishes analogous to Spanish tapas. They are more than enough to make a whole, very satisfying meal in and of themselves. Take another example of meze, stuffed grape leaves, and pair them with that dip. Indeed, many meze are dips, the most familiar ones being hummus and baba ganoush. Muhammarah—a spread of red peppers, walnut and pomegranate with olive oil, cumin and a touch of heat (which may have been Aleppo pepper)—is less so.

One irony of Fattoush’s meze offerings is that the restaurant’s namesake dish—a bread salad that is, in essence, a Levantine answer to Italian panzanella—appears nowhere on the menu. There are salads on the menu, just not a fattoush.

The best dish at Fattoush, though, is its lamb shanks. It’s braised slowly in a garlic sauce with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and no shortage of spices, and it is remarkable. Fattoush serves the shanks in a rich broth of the braising liquid and alongside rice. The dish has an outstanding depth of flavor, and while it may not be the best looking lamb dish on the planet, few could be more flavorful.

Middle Eastern food is not exactly the first cuisine that comes to mind when this town is mentioned. Fish tacos? Check. Falafel? Not so much. That may be changing. After successive waves of immigration from various parts of the Middle East—Iranians in the ’70’s, Iraqis (particularly Kurds and Chaldeans) in the 2000s and Syrians more recently—the food scene is just starting to reflect that reality. Fattoush may not just be proof of that, it may be its best example.