Northern Pine delivers in Oceanside

I can’t pinpoint the exact moment when Oceanside became cool. If the number of craft breweries is any indication, the fact that the city doubled its number of taprooms in just five years is good for at least two (okay, maybe three) scene points. There are now almost a dozen taprooms and if we add those to the growing list of destination restaurants and trendy coffee shops, all signs are pointing to O-side shedding its rough-around-the-edges reputation sooner rather than later.

Northern Pine Brewing (326 N. Horne St.) is one the most promising additions to the area. First of all, points to the owners for not going with the clichéd surfboard-and-sunset design aesthetic that beachside breweries seem obliged to employ. Walking into Northern Pine is more mountain forest escape than beachside brewery; stacked cords of wood make up the towering backsplash behind the taps and the bulk of the accent décor is silhouettes of pine trees.

But unique vibe alone doesn’t make a brewery noteworthy. What is noteworthy, however, is the fact that of the twelve beers available during my visit, only two were IPAs. Two! As in one-sixth of the total beer offered. That’s damn near sacrilege ’round these parts, and I am absolutely living for this blasphemous break from recent trends. Other styles include a barleywine, golden ale, amber ale and milk stout on nitro.

With so few hop-heavy choices, obviously I had to try the Golden Horizons, a 6.7-percent ABV IPA. Its grapefruit aromatics carry over nicely into the flavor, which finishes with a clean, light pine bitterness. It’s straightforward and simple, the hallmarks of a well-crafted IPA. I can see why they didn’t bother brewing 10 more variations when this one hit the mark perfectly.

My next beer, the 6.1-percent ABV rye porter, doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor. Rye is very easy to go overboard with and the Rye God Rye is no exception. The dark malts come across overly roasted, on the verge of burnt. I much preferred the Fallen Needles 5.6-percent ABV dry-hopped brown ale. Dry-hopped with Simcoe, it beautifully strikes the balance between a classically malt-forward brown ale with aromatically aggressive hops.

“If you close your eyes, it’s almost an IPA,” remarked the beertender when I questioned him about Fallen Needles. I wouldn’t go that far, but it was one of the more interesting brews I’ve had in awhile.

The 5.6-percent ABV Czech-style pilsner, Dawn of Jan, is a fairly conventional pilsner with a crisp bite and light floral aromatics. It’s somewhat difficult to draw out major scent notes at Northern Pine since it shares a space with a southern Louisiana-style barbecue joint, That Boy Good, but it’s worth the sensory exercise. Still, I eventually succumbed to the omnipresent meat cloud filling the taproom and devour a plate of hot wings alongside the gluten-reduced 6.3-percent ABV saison. Saisons belong to a notoriously broad category that’s often a catch-all for beers that are decidedly undeserving of the moniker. Northern Pine’s bears the name proudly.

It’s hard to stick out in the San Diego beer scene nowadays, but sometimes not following the trends can be trendsetting in itself. Returning to a more traditional approach, and doing it well, is the best—and coolest—way to go.