Old House puts the “hot” in hot pot

Walking through the door at Old House Hot Pot (8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Ste. S1) in the Convoy District feels like stepping into a Star Trek transporter and getting beamed to Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province. From the spicy broths and the selection of ingredients—to the sauce bar, décor and even the somewhat surly service—everything about Old House feels and tastes as if it’s half a world away; like a place apart.

Ordering at a hot pot spot can be intimidating. The basics of Chengdu-style hot pot, however, are simple. There are four moving parts: the broth, the proteins, the vegetables and the dipping sauce.

Old House is all about a broth made both numbing and spicy (ma la) with Sichuan peppercorns (not actually peppercorns at all, but rather prickly ash) and chili oil. For those who aren’t fans of spicy foods, there are three other options: chicken broth, tomato soup and a half-and-half option where diners can get two side-by-side pots of any of the three broths.

While I like dipping my grilled cheese sandwich in tomato soup just as much as the next guy, that’s where I draw the line. Skip that option at Old House. Instead, go for the half-and-half with ma la on one side and chicken broth on the other. The latter is a welcome change up and allows the diner to customize the heat level of the ma la to taste.

And about that heat level: It’s intense. Mild might be hot enough for most people. Medium is for those serious about their spice. Extra, on the other hand, is only for those with a serious heat addiction and in crying need of an intervention.

The next decisions are ingredients. Most hot pot places in town offer the usual suspects (beef, pork and lamb), while some offer more exotic options (tripe, duck feet, liver, kidney, spam and more). Some even offer various soy product options. Old House’s options, though, are more extensive. My favorite way to go was a combination of beef and lamb shoulder, beef tripe and fried soybean seedlings. The latter two each absorbed the flavor of the cooking broth in different and delicious ways. As for the vegetables, I again opted for a variety focusing on texture: winter melon, daikon as well as Chinese cabbage. Old House also offers a variety of pre-skewered ingredients that add extra variety.

The most traditional dipping sauce for the proteins is a sesame paste. It works well largely because the rich, mild and sweet flavor of the sesame paste balances out the salty and spicy flavors of the broth. But Old House’s sauce bar offers innumerable options: soy, vinegar, oyster sauce, sesame oil, chili paste and a lot more. A combination of chili paste, sesame oil, vinegar and soy works particularly well.

The biggest downside at Old House is the price. Hot pot tends to be pricey and Old House is more expensive than most. But with the boost in price comes an increase in the quality of the broths, the ingredients and a wide variety of options across the board.

It is expensive, no doubt, but at the end of the day, it’s a small price to pay for the feeling of having been transported halfway around the world.