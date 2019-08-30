Panga to table

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner High Tide ceviche

There are moments when I know a restaurant or eatery isn’t going to suck even before I’ve tried the food. In the case of Marea-Alta (Carretera Libre Tijuana-Ensenada Km 41 22710) in Rosarito, that moment came when I walked past its food truck kitchen and was nearly hit in the chest by a very recently deceased yellowtail being carried in from another truck. The feeling within that moment was confirmed when that same yellowtail ended up on my plate.

At first blush, Marea-Alta appears to be nothing more than a food truck on the side of the road, a dozen kilometers south of Playa de Popotla (home of the panga boats from whence that yellowtail was sourced). In reality, though, that food truck serves as the kitchen for the dining room next door. Marea-Alta also has an outside dining area with a wonderful view of the road.

My first bite of food at Marea-Alta was the High Tide ceviche. It’s rarely a bad idea to order a restaurant’s namesake dish (“Marea-Alta” means “high tide” in Spanish). In this case it was a Peruvian style ceviche with good acidity, avocado bits, slices of Persian cucumber and a touch of smoke from ash. But that yellowtail was, naturally, what really stood out; clean, slightly sweet and spectacularly fresh. The dish was so good, I wanted to tip my plate and drink the leftover leche de tigre juice.

The Baja ceviche did not hit quite the same heights. The fish was equally good (it was probably from the exact same fish used in the High Tide), but the sauce was out of balance, teetering on the edge of too-sweet. The best approach to the dish was to use copious amounts of Marea-Alta’s terrific roasted arbol salsa.

The crab burrito was a bit of a disappointment. It was caught between the gut-bomb California-style and the much smaller, simpler and more direct Mexican-style burrito. Despite being built around a wonderful crab machaca (essentially rehydrated crab jerky), the addition of black beans, rice and god knows what else yielded a dish that was just a culinary mess.

In some ways, the crab burrito’s issues reflected both Marea-Alta’s challenges and opportunities. It’s located on one of the more affluent, gringo-heavy sectors of the Northern Baja coastline. That means plenty of money around but also north-of-the-border palates.

Indeed, when my fish sandwich arrived, I was initially concerned. It looked like an American burger with the patty swapped out for a fish filet. But what a piece of fish it was! The fish on sandwiches tends to be dry, but this was cooked with precision; moist, firm and sweet. The accompanying slaw offered a fresh, textural element.

The worst that can be said of Marea-Alta is that it’s caught between being slightly upper-end and appealing to gringo-Baja taste buds. One of the best things that can be said of Marea-Alta is that while it never veers far from gringo-pleasing mode, it does manage to elevate the dishes. The bottom line, however, is that when a restaurant starts with terrific star ingredients and prepares them simply but precisely, the result is rarely going to suck.