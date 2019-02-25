Pasta without pretension at Monzù

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Monzù’s meat lasagna

Italian restaurants in San Diego have tended to fall into one of three categories: 1.) American-Italian joints with cheap red sauce and bad pizza; 2.) middle-of-the-road copycat spots (think early ’90s Gaslamp or Little Italy a decade later), or; 3.) stuffy, pretentious and often expensive places.

Monzù Fresh Pasta (455 10th Ave.) in the East Village is, gloriously, none of those. It is a simple, unassuming and down-to-earth hole-in-the-wall with really good pasta.

Make no mistake, Monzù is all about the pasta. In addition to the restaurant, they sell their pasta. All of that pasta is made fresh in-house using pasture-raised eggs, as well as organic durum wheat (semolina). It’s the sort of wheat usually used for dried pastas. Using it for fresh pasta results in a firmer texture than what’s usually associated with the fresh stuff, but it’s still quite supple.

The signature dish at Monzù is the scarpariello. The word itself translates from Italian as “shoemaker” and references the simple style of the dish rather than a specific type of pasta. Monzù’s scarpariello is a spaghetti with cherry tomatoes, a sauce that includes two types of cheeses (Grana Padano and Pecorino), as well as fresh basil and a cheese crisp on top. The result is a dance between the acidity of the tomatoes and the richness of the cheese.

Another simple standout at Monzù is the tagliatelle bolognese. It is simply really good tagliatelle with a classic ragu that has a depth only achievable with time and care. It is the very essence of Italian food: simple, well-crafted perfection. The same sauce with a Tuscan-style pici (essentially hand-rolled spaghetti) was a bit more rustic and even better.

As serious as Monzù is about their pasta, they may be even more serious about their stuffed pasta. In this case, the slightly harder semolina pasta is a perfect fit. The braised meat in the agnolotti di brasato was tasty but the agnolotti itself seemed to be more square ravioli made of two square pieces of pasta than true agnolotti (a long pasta rectangle folded over the filling and into a square shape). The ravioli bolognese, on the other hand, was nearly perfect, with the cheese ravioli marrying wonderfully with the meat sauce.

Still, the best single bite I had at Monzù was the meat lasagna. More specifically, it was the edges of the lasagna: crispy, caramelized, both delicious and texturally interesting. The lasagna itself was tasty, but those edge bits were courageous perfection.

There are very few local places, if any, that offer pasta nearly as good as the kind at Monzù. Those that do are invariably fancier (one might say “more pretentious”) than Monzù. And, to be sure, Monzù is nothing more than a hole in a 10th Avenue, East Village wall. It’s a place one might more likely expect to find a sandwich shop, a taco spot or—lord help us—yet another poke place.

But Monzù is none of those. It’s a brightly lit, uncomplicated bit of simple pasta perfection. It’s good food. In fact, it’s really good food and it’s presented as exactly what it is while suggesting nothing it is not.