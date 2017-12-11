Pork fat rules at Porky’s Lechon

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Lechon roasting in an oven

A generation or two of TV-food-types have sold viewers on the notion of “pork fat rules.” They’re not all wrong. However, if pork fat rules, then Filipino lechon is the king of kings, and Porky’s Lechon (1430 East Plaza Blvd., Suite E12) in National City may be its palace.

A somewhat odd palace, perhaps. It’s more of a turo-turo (“point-point”) joint with a cafeteria-style set up that features “combination” meals of rice and/or pancit noodles with one or two dishes. Still, the item to get there is clearly lechon, a whole suckling pig roasted over charcoal featuring unbelievably crispy, delicious skin. It’s a big thing pretty much anywhere the Spanish flag once flew. It is the national dish of the Philippines, and no one does it better (though Puerto Ricans, who also claim lechon as their national dish, might beg to differ).

Porky’s roasts whole pigs daily on spits in a massive oven. The pigs emerge brown and beautiful before being boxed to go. If, however, a whole pig is not on the day’s docket, Porky’s also sells little cubes of lechon kawali pork belly by the pound. Get some. Its most distinctive feature is the way the texture of that crispy skin contrasts with the moist, soft meat inside and the unctuous fat layer between skin and meat below.

Remarkably, though, Porky’s sometimes ends up with unsold pork belly lechon at the end of a day. It doesn’t go to waste. Rather, it’s repurposed as lechon paksiw, which is lechon meat stewed in vinegar, garlic and stock with classic Filipino herbs, soy sauce, bay leaf and aromatic vegetables.

There’s a lot more on Porky’s turo-turo line than lechon. Kare-kare is a classic Filipino oxtail stew with vegetables (generally including eggplant and bok choy) in a peanut-based sauce colored with annatto. It’s savory, with just a hint of sweetness.

And if lechon isn’t the Filipino national dish, adobo would have to be. Frankly, though, adobo is more of a technique than a dish, in which meat of just about any kind is cooked in vinegar, soy and garlic. It’s Filipino history on a plate, a dish with both Spanish and Asian influences clearly evident. Chicken and pork are classic adobo meats but Porky’s beef version was exceptional: savory, acidic with funk from the garlic and salinity from the soy sauce.

Perhaps the best deal at Porky’s—just about everything there is affordable—is the lumpia, the Filipino take on egg rolls. Porky’s offers them at 15 for $5. There may, however, be no dish that separates the Filipinos from the gringos more than dinuguan, a Filipino offal stew. Blood cubes are a must in the dish and give it an imposing black color, but just about anything can end up in there: kidneys, intestines, lungs, ears, heart and snout. The offal is simmered in garlic, chilies and vinegar, and the resulting flavor is both heady and addicting; at least if you can get past the color and the idea of the parts.

But as well as Porky’s does the classic Filipino dishes, the reason to go is simple: lechon. After all, pork fat, as they say, rules.