Red Cate is the hot pot spot

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Red Cate ingredients and broth

As the calendar turns, there’s a hint of cold in the air (or at least the 619’s rather lame concept of cold). That’s when soups begin to sound like a good idea (even if the weather isn’t all that cold in the first place). Red Cate (3860 Convoy St.), the Convoy’s newest hot pot destination, provides “warming” services in more ways than one.

Hot pot is said to have derived from the nomadic Mongol warrior tradition of skewering strips of meat on spears and cooking them in liquid-filled helmets. The Chinese did what they could to keep the Mongols out, but even the Great Wall didn’t hold them back. And when that wall was breached, the hot pot-style of eating entered Chinese culture along with the Mongols. Ultimately, it evolved into today’s system in which simple pots—sometimes divided into sections containing differently flavored broths—are boiled over gas, electric or induction heating elements.

The signature broth at Red Cate is mala, an incendiary Chongqing-style broth that’s often incorrectly credited to the Sichuan province (just north of Chongqing), as it is extremely popular in Sichuan’s capitol, Chengdu. The essence of the style is the numbing and spicy flavors of the broth, defined by the use of Sichuan peppercorns (actually, the flowering husk of prickly ash) that numbs the taste buds, opening them to more heat from the chilies.

The Chonqing broth at Red Cate has an almost angry look and has a spicy flavor (even if you order the medium strength). Red Cate also offers a bone soup broth that’s mild and even delicate with floating strips of tomato and cucumber as well as green onion and spices. A good approach—at least for the first visit—is to order the Half & Half pot and use the bone soup to adjust the spiciness of the Chongqing in your own soup cup.

The dipping ingredients at Red Cate are of a high quality. They offer two main traditional proteins—lamb shoulder and beef belly—both of which are good. On one visit, I was feeling adventurous and went for the pork kidneys (beef and pork tripe, beef aorta and pork brains are also available), which were excellent. Red Cate also offers a dizzying array of seafood, sausages, dumplings and meatballs, as well as vegetables (the Chinese cabbage and winter melon are quite good), noodles, mushrooms and bean curd products. Of those products, the bean curd sticks take to the broth particularly well.

Another thing that sets Red Cate apart is the sauce and condiment bar. There are plenty of prepared sauces (some spicy, some not) as well as ingredients (soy sauce, Chongqing vinegar, chili and sesame oils, chopped green onions, garlic, etc.) from which to mix your own.

The real pleasure of hot pot and Red Cate is the participatory eating. Diners can choose what they want to dip in the broth, drop it in and then fish it out. As it cooks, there’s soup to enjoy. It’s an experience beyond the passivity of the usual restaurant outing, and if the temperature of the broth doesn’t warm patrons, the spiciness surely will.