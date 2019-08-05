Remarkable baked empanadas at San Telmo

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Bondiola

There’s something inherently charming about a place without pretension. A quick look inside of San Telmo Argentine Cafe (531 Broadway, Ste. B) in the Gaslamp and words like “unassuming” come to mind. It is one part hole-in-the-wall and one part cafeteria. There’s a lavatory sink on one side of the rear seating area and there’s an open door on the other side that leads to a dingy hall.

And yet there’s something about the place that inspires good will. Maybe it’s the food. At the core of what San Telmo does are the empanadas. While they come in both baked and fried form, the eatery excels at the baked version. They’re well-crafted: slightly crisp on the outside, more chewy than flaky, and with warm and soft fillings that sing with simple, natural flavor combinations.

Take, for example, the baked spinach and cheese empanada. The filling is a classic combination that appears in cuisines on many continents. It’s hardly creative but that’s actually because it works so damned well. But what makes this particular version shine is the craftsmanship of the empanada itself, both in its form and how it’s cooked.

Of the baked empanadas, it was the beef version that was the most disappointing. The empanada itself was dutifully crafted but—in what became something of a theme—the quality of the beef inside was a let down. A tasty chimichurri sauce went some distance to saving the experience.

The baked ham and cheese empanada, on the other hand, was every bit as good as the spinach and ricotta version with a similarly classic flavor combination.

Oddly, though, the fried empanadas were disappointing; well built, but overcooked and a bit dry. The same criticism was even more applicable to the beef version. Stick to the baked versions.

San Telmo’s sandwiches are a nice treat as well. The best was the bondiola: grilled lemon-brined pork on a baguette with bright-red pickled cabbage, fresh chimichurri and salsa criolla. The combination of the chimichurri with the salsa criolla is an Argentine classic, but particularly shines with the savory pork.

I wanted some of that salsa criolla on the choripan (think chorizo) sandwich, but this seemed a bit mono-dimensional. On the next trip, I ordered the choripan San Telmo, which included pickled eggplant. Different? Sure, but it provided the necessary counterpoint to the sausage.

Argentina is known for its beef. I doubt San Telmo Argentine Cafe will be. The Ribeye Steak sandwich was decent but nothing special. Perhaps that was because the meat itself was nothing special. The San Telmo beef sandwich, on the other hand, seemed confused. Was it about the ribeye or the portobello mushroom or the ciabatta bread or the arugula or the pesto aioli? It was confused and, as a result, so was I.

It’s easy to identify what San Telmo is not about: swank surroundings and beef. It may be even easier to say what San Telmo is about: empanadas, particularly those baked ones. Based on classic flavor combinations and solid technique, San Telmo’s baked empanadas are, without a doubt, the best I’ve tasted in town.