Rolling along, taco-style at El Tianguis

× Expand Michael A. Gardiner Five rolled tacos at El Tianguis

Call them “taquitos,” “rolled tacos,” “tacos dorado” or even “flautas,” they’re pretty much all variations on the same thing. They’re also pretty much all that’s on the menu at El Tianguis (2810 El Cajon Blvd., eattaquitos.com) in North Park. And that’s not a bad thing.

Regardless of name, the formula is well known: bits of savory filling—most often (but not always) beef or chicken—rolled in a corn tortilla into the shape of a flute. Taquitos, tacos dorado and flautas are fried (deep or shallow) to produce a crispy exterior. Rolled tacos are sometimes baked. The resulting dish may be less fatty and caloric but it’s invariably less tasty. So, why?

One shop in San Diego claims a special connection to the taquito. Ralph Pesquira, Jr. founded El Indio—on India Street in Middletown—as a tortilla shop in 1940 making the tortillas by hand. When workers from a nearby factory started asking for prepared food items, Pesquira took his tortillas, filled them with beef and deep-fried them. Thus, the claim goes, the taquito was born. It is, of course, a disputed claim (Cielito Lindo on Olvera Street in Los Angeles is also said to have been the source of the first taquito, but there’s more than enough credit to go around).

El Tianguis’ menu is short: four kinds of taquitos and drinks. Each plate of taquitos—offered in sets of three, five, eight or 12 taquitos each—comes with Mexican crema (basically a cross between heavy cream and sour cream, and about the flavor of crème fraîche), cheese, shredded lettuce and guacamole. As the menu states, the toppings are all optional which is the only way a vegan could enjoy the “vegan” options.

The most traditional of the four types of taquitos on El Tianguis’ menu are the beef and chicken. Each provides a savory little bomb inside those fried tortillas. Less traditional are the two vegan options: a mashed potato taquito and one with lentil and quinoa filling.

It is not, though, the fillings that stand out. Rather, the tortillas themselves are the stars of the taquitos: made fresh and in-house. It’s the flavor of those tortillas that hits first and hits last with the filling, basically, providing the bridge.

My primary criticism of the food at El Tianguis is the ratio of the taquitos themselves to the mound of shredded lettuce, scoop (or two) of guacamole, and paltry little cups of salsas. Of those salsas, none are particularly spicy but what the green salsa lacks in heat, it makes up for with brightness and complexity. The guacamole, on the other hand, could have benefited from a heavier hand with the salt.

Taquitos are often a disrespected class of tacos in foodie circles. They’re often labeled as an “inauthentic,” Californicated Mexican food or even Tex-Mex in nature. While they may not reach the culinary heights of some tacos, my basic question is: who really cares? If they taste good, eat them. And whatever the provenance, or whatever the name, the rolled taquitos at El Tianguis taste good.