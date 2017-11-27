Roma Urban Market gets close to being something to everyone

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Sausage and rapini pizza

It’s a quote someone might find on a poster in the conference room of a small-to-medium size business: “You Can’t Be Everything to Everyone.” It’s a bit of, eh, wisdom variously attributed to Abraham Lincoln (at least by my mother), Bill Cosby and a host of others.

The gist of it is the notion that in order to excel, one must make choices. Roma Urban Market (555 West Beech St.) aims to prove the aphorism wrong. It’s one part deli, another part pizza joint. It’s also a dessert destination, popsicle stand, Italian coffee bar and high-end Italian market, as well as a daily grocery and prepared foods destination. Yes, Roman Market is all of these things. Wine, beer and spirits? Roma’s got those too.

But is Roma actually everything to everyone? Let’s start with the pizza. Can a New Yorker fold it? Would a Neapolitan claim it? Probably not. Roma’s pies are comfortably of the 619er-style, thick and chewy but without the oil slick and cheese bomb of Filippi’s et.al. The sausage and rapini pizza was a definite standout due to the unique topping combo. They’re good pies. They’re not life-changing, but they’re also unlikely to earn a complaint. And San Diego has few better options for pizza-by-the-slice.

The great glory of just about any Italian deli is its cold cuts. Roma is, at least in that sense, no different. The deli includes house-cured bresaola, capicola, coppa, jamon serrano, mortadella, prosciuttos, pancetta, porchetta, various salamis and many more along with numerous cheeses. All are offered by the pound and most in sandwiches as well. The Deli Hoagie—which features mortadella, dry and cotto salamis, provolone and mozzarella—is a good choice, though a bit more seasoning (acid as well as salt and pepper) would have been nice.

Roma also offers hot and cold prepared items. The meat lasagna was a big, warm hug in comfort food form. It’s everything you’d expect (and maybe even want) in lasagna: toothsome pasta, solid marinara, gooey cheese and big meaty flavor. The worst that can be said for it is that it’s a bad choice for lunch seeing as how it comes with an impending nap. The octopus salad with onion, peppers, vinegar and olives is better: delicious, light and utterly tasty.

Roma offers a dizzying array of items to order and eat on-premises, but it’s also a food mart. There are racks upon racks of items: pastas, oils, jarred goods, canned goods, flours, high-end wines and luxury foodie things including more truffled items (pastes, oils, sauces and more) than customers could shake a stick at. And there are frozen foods including pastas, vegetables and more. It must be said, however, that there are better wine shops, better luxury markets and other great options for the items that make up an Italian pantry.

Roma Market, at the end of the day, may not be the best place to get any one category of things—lunch, dinner, groceries, luxuries or frozen dinners—but it is perhaps the best place to get all of them at once. And it’s definitely not a bad place to get any of them.

It’s not everything to everybody but there is something good for everyone.