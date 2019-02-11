San Diego’s ramen glut jumps the shark

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Deluxe shoyu ramen

There are a lot of local choices when it comes to ramen. It doesn’t seem all that long ago when that was not the case. But around 2015, San Diego experienced what could be described as a bona fide ramen boom. Tajima, Ramen Yamadaya, as well as a few more, were joined by Rakiraki, Jinya, Nishiki and many, many more. At least one of those new shops (Menya Ultra) is excellent, but most of the new wave of ramen joints aren’t even good.

Ramen Ryoma (9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., with two more local outposts coming soon) is a Beaverton, Oregon-based ramen spot that has chosen San Diego for their first expansion, and it just may be the most cynical of the recent crop.

Ryoma claims to make “Sapporo-style ramen.” That generally means miso ramen with thick, robust noodles. The broth is on the rich, almost tonkotsu side and is flavored with red miso. Common garnishes include chashu pork, bean sprouts, green onion, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn and—believe it or not—a tab of butter.

The miso ramen is, indeed, Ryoma’s signature broth, but there are shio (salt) and shoyu (soy) versions as well. Each is offered with various garnish packages and extra options. The best part of the ramen at Ryoma is the temomi noodles, which Ryoma bills as “hand massaged” (they’re more likely run through a rippled rolling chamber on the production line yielding alternating thinner and thicker segments). The resulting noodles do have a pleasant texture, as well as good elasticity and spring.

Those temomi noodles marry particularly well with the thick miso broth, where they both flavor and cling to the noodles.

Unfortunately, it all went downhill from there. The biggest problem with the dish was an overly-gingered broth. It seemed the back-of-the-house staff had sought to compensate with a radical dose of MSG that was both insufficient to balance the ginger and way over-the-top. The chashu was a little better, but also managing to be both too dry and fatty at the same time.

Ryoma’s spicy miso broth wasn’t quite as gingered and didn’t have as much MSG, but was overly salty and too spicy. Again, it was another ramen where the flavor was out of balance. The shoyu broth, similarly, suffered from a heavy hand of salt. So much so, in fact, I couldn’t make it through the extra-large size, which arrived despite the fact I’d ordered a smaller bowl. On the bright side, the shio broth was neither too salty nor had too much MSG. What it lacked, though, was flavor. It was, in a word, bland.

The broths—indeed, the food—at Ryoma is not particularly good, but it absolutely shines compared to the service. On two of my three separate trips, the wait staff got orders wrong. On the third try, my table was ignored for lengthy stretches of time while the next table over had food arrive before we’d even ordered even though they’d been seated after us. And this was in a half empty restaurant. Moreover, when questioned about the food, the waitstaff was less than knowledgeable, not that it stopped them from offering “information” despite not knowing the answers to my questions.

Given San Diego’s ramen glut, it’s becoming clear that not every new place is going to be able to survive. Yamadaya (one of the good ones) has, sadly, already closed. If there’s any justice, a place like Ryoma won’t survive when Yamadaya didn’t. They don’t seem to understand the essence of ramen and clearly haven’t sussed out the nature of service.