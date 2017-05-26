Shanghaied at Shanghai Bun

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Pork belly sliders and bulgogi tacos

I was excited when I got word that a place describing itself as a “Chinese tapas bar” would be opening in Point Loma. I love tapas, I love dim sum and I loved the idea of the intersection of the two. Then, unfortunately, I actually ate at Shanghai Bun Chinese Tapas Bar (1029 Rosecrans St.). The prospect was distinctly more tantalizing than the reality.

It’s possible that the offerings on Shanghai Bun’s Chinese Tapas menu aren’t bought frozen and then reheated in back—I didn’t specifically ask and would not have necessarily believed the answer had I done so—but in many instances that is certainly what seemed to be the case. Take, for example, the eggrolls. The menu describes the two available eggrolls as “crispy,” but instead of the golden brown look of expertly fried food, these had a combination of oily sogginess and a white, blistered and bubbled surface accompanied by a whiff of the unmistakable smell of spent oil. They certainly seemed to be pre-fried (perhaps frozen) eggrolls that just took a return trip to the deep fryer.

Shanghai Bun offers two steamed bun dishes: pork belly sliders and bulgogi tacos. Each are fillings stuffed in pre-made buns (no shame there). The pork belly did not seem to have been prepared in-house, instead sporting a loaf-like texture, although it was one of the tastiest bites at the restaurant. Both beef bulgogi tacos, however, had varying temperatures: cold on the inside, lukewarm on the outside. Exactly what one might expect from a re-heated, pre-made mixture.

The story was the same with the pot stickers and the shu mai: dumplings that certainly seemed a lot like the ones available frozen in any Asian market to be reheated at home. They weren’t terrible and would have been perfectly satisfactory as late-night snack food. Something quite similar to the supposedly “handmade” pork and napa cabbage potstickers is available frozen in the Wei-Chuan brand at $5.69 for 1.3 pounds. I’ve had it and enjoyed it more than the ones at Shanghai Bun (though it was quite an evening leading up to one of my rare trips to the microwave oven).

The bottom line is that the dim sum at Shanghai Bun was likely the worst I’ve ever tasted at a restaurant. It frankly does not matter in that regard whether the menu items arrive at the kitchen’s back door frozen and pre-made. If they’re being made “fresh,” they still taste no better than if they’re reheated frozen.

Either way, the quality is extremely poor for dim sum that is rather expensive. And cost is certainly an issue. An order of those potstickers: $9.00. The steamed bun dishes: $6.00. Those horrid eggrolls will set you back $4.00 (more if Obamacare is repealed). I’ll happily pay for good food. I will not happily pay more for food that is worse than stuff that costs less.

I rarely ever review a restaurant on only one paid visit. I originally intended to go to Shanghai Bun two or three times and even planned to go back after that first meal. I quite simply could not make myself do so. It was that disappointing.