Sichuan Redux

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Stir-fried kidney with pickled chili peppers shares a classic feature of Sichuan cuisine—the use of preserved vegetables. In this case, it’s preserved chili peppers.

Just over half a year ago, I wrote glowingly of Spicy Hut restaurant and its Sichuanese fare. Now, after having been open for just over a year and a half, Spicy Hut is gone, replaced by Sichuan City (9460 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Suite E8). If anything, it’s better.

As the name would suggest, the food at Sichuan City is, like that of Spicy Hut before it, Sichuan. The flavor profiles lean toward the hot and spicy along with contrasting sweet and sour flavors. But while Sichuan City’s menu looks a lot like Spicy Hut’s, there are some new dishes that seriously merit a taste.

Perhaps the most extraordinary amongst these is the toothpick lamb. It’s lamb cubes speared with toothpicks and marinated in soy, Shaoxing wine, cornstarch and peanut oil then dusted with cumin, Sichuan peppercorn, onion and garlic powders and twice fried, the second time with chili peppers. Aside from the fact the dish is just plain fun to eat, it’s the delicious combination of the lamb’s richness, the earthiness of the cumin and the typically mala flavors resulting from the marriage of the spicy chilis and numbing Sichuan peppercorns.

One classic feature of Sichuan cuisine is the use of preserved vegetables, and preserved chili peppers in particular. A great example of this is the stir-fried kidney with pickled chili peppers. Kidneys are an example of why many regard offal with great suspicion. After all, their work in the living creature inherently involves urine. But, properly cleaned they are delicious: meaty with some minerality and a firm texture the likes of typical muscle meat. The acidity of the pickled peppers is the perfect foil to the kidneys, albeit not for the faint of spice.

Perhaps the most surprising dish at Sichuan City was one of the simplest: snow pea leaf with garlic. It’s pea leaves lightly wilted in garlic-infused oil and sauced with a hit of Shaoxing wine. Simple? Yes. But once again it was the perfection of the pairing that makes the dish. The sweetness of the pea leaves is elevated by the richness and pungence of the garlic-infused oil and it’s all tied together by the wine.

The reality is what was good about Spicy Hut is still good about Sichuan City. The old dishes are as good as ever. The new ones are great. So why did Spicy Hut close? I’ve seen many restaurant locations turn over quickly. There are locations in this town at which I’ve reviewed three different restaurants! Usually, the reasons are obvious: chronic empty tables, bad food or bad location. None of the obvious reasons seemed to apply here. The location is good, on multiple visits Spicy Hut was never empty (or close to it) and the food was good.

The first hint of the reason was the credit card print-out. It still said “Spicy Hut” and continued to on four consecutive visits. When I asked whether the chef and owners were new, I was told the chef was the same, but the owners were new. Perhaps now, freed of financial responsibility for the place he’s free to focus even more on the food. As good as Spicy Hut was the transition has paid dividends.

Sichuan City, 9460 Mira Mesa Boulevard, Suite E8, 858-578-8818