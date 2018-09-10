Single Fin shines

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Donburi bowl

It’s been one of my low-key career goals to be a judge on Chopped. For those who haven’t seen the show, contestants have to prepare restaurant-quality dishes with ingredients that sometimes make no sense. This results in an inherent tension of seemingly conflicting goals that has always held a special allure for me.

Never, though, did I expect to have the opportunity to practice for my debut on Chopped the way I can at the Little Italy Food Hall (550 West Date St.).

Food halls have become something of a craze, if not a trend, in San Diego. Perhaps it’s because many of the local powers that be refused to get behind food trucks for no particularly good reason. Perhaps it’s because the real estate industry overlords (errrr, donors) can make some money off the whole thing this way. Regardless, it is and probably isn’t changing anytime soon. The most recent of these food halls is in Little Italy running along the Date Street corridor between India and State Streets.

The undisputed headliner of the Food Hall is Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zein’s Not Not Tacos. The media impresario’s first restaurant essentially asks the question “What are tacos?” So what are they not? His Korean short rib tacos prove that putting non-traditional ingredients in tacos can work. But L.A.’s Kogi BBQ truck showed us that long before Sam, as did Tabe locally. Sam’s pastrami dish made some sense, though the horseradish was more than a little heavy-handed.

So why’s it in a taco? What did that add? The answer to that question wasn’t evident in the one place it mattered: the plate. And let’s not even talk about the meatloaf or egg salad tacos.

Sam’s a master of the Chopped game compared to his direct neighbor, Mein Street Asian Kitchen. Its pork belly crisps made absolutely no sense. Pork belly, cheese, salsa, spicy mayo and Chinese BBQ sauce all done up in a nacho sort-of-way is just stupid bad. It’s like fat five ways with those fats fighting each other as they move down the gullet. It’s the culinary equivalent of demolition derby, only without the ironic charm or sense of humor. And, unlike on Chopped, no one told them they had to use all that stuff, much less all together.

Maybe the best dishes at the Food Hall were from one place that declined to play the Chopped game: Single Fin Kitchen. The donburi bowls made all the sense in the world, incorporating some of the same elements that have made Peruvian Nikkei cuisine a worldwide culinary overnight sensation that took a century to happen. Even in the one place where they did play the Chopped game—a black sesame ice cream—it still made sense. It was like eating like a Halvah candy bar done in ice cream form.

There’s more at the Food Hall, but not necessarily more that’s great. Like any food hall (or food truck roundup) it’s a mixed bag: The whole had better be greater than the sum of the parts. But the same is true of any good episode of Chopped, isn’t it?

And maybe after they read this review, I’ll finally get that call from Food Network, right? Right?