Smok’d Hog takes the barbecue roads less travelled

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Alabama chicken sandwich

It takes balls to open a barbecue joint making styles of meat most people don’t even know exist. Chris McAfee has such balls. In a town with an emerging barbecue scene—something that pretty much didn’t exist a few years ago—in which Texas barbecue is King and Kansas City’s fighting to be Queen, McAfee’s Smok’d Hog (3749 Park Blvd.) serves up Alabama and Carolina barbecue, along with Pit Beef and other regional styles. There’s pretty much no one else in town walking McAfee’s road so it’s no surprise that there’s no one in town doing barbecue better.

Start with Smok’d Hog’s Alabama White BBQ Chicken with Peppadew pepper relish. Alabama barbecue is defined by its sauce, a concoction created by Robert Gibson in 1925 and composed of mayonnaise, vinegar, apple juice and cayenne pepper. The sauce is cooling from the mayo and tangy from the vinegar, with a bit of sweetness and just a hint of heat. Unlike other styles of southern barbecue, Gibson’s sauce was originally intended for chicken and not pork. McAfee uses it in a smoked, pulled chicken sandwich with a Peppadew relish that echoes and enhances the sauce’s flavor profile.

Another regionally-inspired dish is the Carolina Pulled Pork sandwich. The Carolinas have a number of barbecue styles. In the North, it’s a tomato-based sauce, while coastal Carolina favors a thin vinegar sauce. But it’s the yellow mustard-based sauce that inspired McAfee: French’s-style Day-Glo yellow mustard, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, some Worcestershire and a bit of hot sauce (Texas Pete’s, please). McAfee’s is a bit darker and less sweet than some, but that arguably makes it work better with the savory, rich goodness of the pulled pork.

I can’t say I was shocked to see Alabama or Carolina barbecue on the menu at Smok’d Hog, but pit beef is another story. Baltimore’s answer to barbecue, pit beef is only barely that. Classically top round beef grilled over a large pit of charcoal—not smoked low and slow—sliced thin and piled on a Kaiser roll and doused in a horseradish sauce. McAfee’s version, using the inside round, may not be entirely true to the original’s technique but captures the flavor profile and, perhaps, the essence of the style.

Ribs and rib tips are usually only available on the weekend, but if they are, grab them. The rib tip sandwich, in particular, is a joy: the coriander and sweet spices (think allspice and clove) in McAfee’s dry rub underline the ethereal, aromatic qualities of the smoke. The rib tips also make appearances in two sides: the beans and the profoundly savory collard greens.

There aren’t a lot of spots anywhere that offer such a vast tour of barbecue styles the way Smok’d Hog does. And if diners don’t like its offerings now, wait a couple months: Half the menu rotates every four months. It takes a special kind of courage to do one thing, do only that thing and also do it well. It takes a different kind of courage to take on so much and then rotate it out for a new menu. McAfee has that kind of courage.