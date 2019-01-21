Spicy delights at Bane Phonkeo’s

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Beef laab

It’s in one of the least tony, more crime-ridden neighborhoods in San Diego. And that neighborhood, while it has its charms, is not the place one would expect to find an excellent example of a slightly obscure Asian cuisine. It’s Bane Phonkeo’s (110 47th St.) in Lincoln Park and the food is so good, there isn’t a neighborhood I wouldn’t travel to for its laab. The green papaya salads may be even better.

The food (like the ownership) at Bane Phonkeo’s is Lao (or Laotion). Like Thai cuisine, Lao is characterized by a balance between spicy, sour, sweet, salty and bitter flavors. How that balance is struck between the two cuisines differs: Thai is sweeter, whereas Lao is a bit more of both the bitter and pungent.

One place to experience the difference is that green papaya salad. It’s a dish at the core of Lao cuisine. The Lao name—tam mak hoong (“pounded papaya”)—perfectly describes how the dish is made. Bane Phonkeo’s offers numerous takes on the theme. The familiar Thai-style version features tomato, dried shrimp and peanuts along with the shredded and pounded green papaya.

But don’t miss the Lao versions. The key difference is the inclusion of padaek: think Thai fish sauce only way more pungent because of its long fermentation. One Lao take on the dish features crab paste, while another features raw, long beans. But perhaps my favorite has shredded carrot. Bane Phonkeos’ light touches of padaek emphasizes the umami, which gives the papaya salad both depth and resonance.

The key to all these dishes is the balance of the flavors and the textures. At the core of these—not only at Bane Phonkeo’s, but in most of Southeast Asia as well—is heat. A few words about spiciness at Bane Phonkeo: it is no joke. Not at all. I like a lot of spice and “mild” at Bane Phonkeo’s is “spicy as hell” just about anywhere else. Order anything beyond a “mild” distinction and diners will be entering the realm of what many travel and food writers refer to as “adventure eating.”

As great as Bane Phonkeos’ salads are, it’s their laab that shouldn’t be missed. Laab is minced meat, ground toasted sticky rice, lime, chilies, scallions, lemongrass and herbs. Whereas in Thailand the meats are usually fully cooked, the Lao (and Isaanese) versions are sometimes raw. It’s an option at Bane Phonkeo’s, but for those not ready for that leap, try the dish with rare beef (my favorite version on three trips). Or you could try the version that includes bile to emphasize the bitter element. It is, however, a bit of an acquired taste and one I haven’t yet acquired.

Perhaps the biggest surprise at Bane Phonkeo’s was the mok pah: river fish steamed in banana leaf with herbs, vegetables, egg and sticky rice. The resulting dish was, essentially, a Lao answer to tamales. Utterly delicious and well balanced (without even a hint of heat), it was also an aromatic, exotic packet of savory goodness.

Bane Phonkeo’s is, frankly, exactly the type of place I want to support: a little mom-and-pop shop cooking up dishes as if they were making them for someone just returning home from work in the old country. That’s the flavor, the atmosphere and the feeling. And that’s why it is totally worth the trip to Lincoln Park.