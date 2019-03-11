Spicy Hut is a San Diego Sichuan heir

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Cold chicken with spicy sauce

San Diego sucks at culinary history. So many of yesteryear’s great restaurants are gone, leaving behind only the memories of those who were there. Piret’s, for example, is gone, although Jack Monaco can still tell us about it and, with a quick phone call and some of his unique planning, Andrew Spurgin can still let us taste what we’re missing.

Not so long ago, Ba Ren Szechuan was San Diego’s temple of Sichuan cuisine. But while it’s been gone for some time, one of its cooks isn’t. As a result, some of what made Ba Ren great is still accessible at Spicy Hut (9460 Mira Mesa Blvd., Ste. E8).

Spicy Hut’s best dishes are its seafood offerings (its chef was in charge of Ba Ren’s fish). Take, for example, the “Spicy Boiled Fish,” an uninspiring name for a very inspired dish. The dish consists of tender filets of white fish emerging from a boil in an angry looking broth and replete with spicy red peppers and numbing Sichuan peppercorns. The secret is to eat the fish fillets with a bit of the broth out of a rice bowl. Spicy Hut also offers an equally excellent variation of the dish featuring a deeper broth and sliced tofu.

Some of the dishes I enjoyed most were from the cold appetizer bar. The pork ears are, as always, a textural pleasure, but two new-to-me vegetable offerings (preserved daikon radish and finely chopped long beans) were especially good and featured a typically ma la (spicy-numbing) treatment. The best cold dish, however, was the restaurant’s take on the Mouthwatering Chicken, a Sichuan staple. It’s called “Cold Chicken with Spicy Sauce” on the Spicy Hut menu and while the chosen name is certainly descriptive, the taste is much more poetic. It’s that same ma la treatment that creates the mouthwatering effect and makes the dish addictive.

One of my favorite dishes at Spicy Hut is one I’ve known for years, but had no idea that it was Sichuan: sanxian guoba, which is identified on the menu as “Crispy Rice Crust with Three Flavors.” It’s a savory, mild dish of baby bok choy, carrots, wood ear mushrooms, squid, shrimp and whitefish that is poured tableside over puffed rice. It’s fun to eat and equally fun to watch.

Spicy fried chicken is, truth be told, a combination that knows no international boundaries. A Spicy Hut take on the theme is the “Deep Fried Chicken Cubes with Hot Pepper.” It’s basically little nuggets of chicken deep fried and tossed with a truckload of dried red chilies, some sesame seeds and—in what I assume is a futile gesture toward the nominally healthy—green onions. For something slightly less unhealthy, the “Spicy and Sour Cabbage” is a better bet and nothing’s lost flavor-wise.

Spicy Hut isn’t Ba Ren, nor is it a proverbial museum piece or some culinary diorama. It is far, far better than that: it is a delicious working restaurant at which patrons can taste some excellent Sichuan dishes—some of which they may or may not have tasted at Ba Ren—in real life and in real time.

That’s my kind of history.