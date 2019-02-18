Surprising subtlety at Taste of Hunan

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Sautéed beef tripe with pickled radish

When the massive mortar of smashed eggplant and green chili pepper, along with preserved eggs, arrived at the table, I realized it was a bit of a metaphor for Taste of Hunan as a whole. Sure, the oversized mortar is one thing, but there’s also the tableside show of the staff pounding the ingredients, as well as the huge flavors that opened to reveal a range of tastes and textures. That eggplant dish not only spoke to the nature of the food at the Mira Mesa restaurant (9880 Hibert St., Ste. E2), but of Hunan cuisine itself.

About three years ago, Village Kitchen opened in Clairemont and brought a respectable take on Hunan cuisine to San Diego. Today, it’s not quite what it was. Inconsistency and some menu changes have taken a toll, perhaps because an original partner left to open Taste of Hunan.

One of the dishes that wowed at Village Kitchen was that eggplant dish and it’s every bit as good, if not better, at Taste of Hunan. The key is the way the comforting warmth of the eggplant, heat of the chili pepper and funk of the preserved egg complement each other and create a unified whole. While the dish doesn’t offer textural contrast in the classic sense, it does in more subtle ways, with the soft stringiness of the eggplant giving way to the slight crunch of the pepper and, finally, the soft plasticity of the preserved egg.

One of the most surprising and subtle dishes at Taste of Hunan was the black chicken soup with cordyceps flowers. Black chicken are scrawny things (literally, black in color) and are valued more for the broth they produce then the little meat on their bones. Cordyceps are not actually flowers, but rather mushrooms with a floral fragrance, although they do have some of the meatiness of mushrooms. The soup made from the two is a classic Chinese medicinal preparation designed to enhance energy. Together, there is a depth of meaty flavor with a beguiling hint of floral fragrance.

Hunan cuisine is famously known for its heavy use of spice. It was something I was warned about repeatedly at Taste of Hunan. And despite my assurances to the staff that I was there for spiciness, I can’t say I was ever overwhelmed—or even fully satisfied—by the spice level (don’t tell them or they might take revenge next time). On several occasions—particularly with the stir-fried beef with pickled chili pepper—the missing heat and the lack of caramelization of the meat left little character to the dishes.

Still, one of the most remarkable dishes at Taste of Hunan was the sautéed beef tripe with pickled radish. While I was already a fan of Chinese stewed tripe before this dish, I’d never really enjoyed sautéed tripe. This dish, however, was texturally fascinating, presenting crispiness and crunchiness in three ways (the tripe, the pickled radish and the Chinese celery) along with a fresh feel that had both salty and spicy undertones.

It’s easy to pass Hunan cuisine off as simply spicy, but there’s so much more to it. From the graduating textures and flavors of the eggplant dish to the complex consistencies of the braised pig feet, it’s these aspects of the cuisine that makes Taste of Hunan impressive.