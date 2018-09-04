Surprising sushi in a Tijuana speakeasy

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Hiramasa

Finding good food in Tijuana is neither difficult nor surprising. Caesar salad? It was invented there. Tacos? Uh, yeah. TJ’s one of the best taco towns anywhere. High-end sushi? Eh, maybe some mariscos or some cheap Sinaloan “sushi,” but up until last month—when Chef Pedro Velardo (ex-Hane Sushi) and Toshiaki Tsutada (ex-Sushi Ota) opened Toshi-Toshi (Av. Colima 2292, Col. Madero)—there was no such thing as high-end sushi in Tijuana. Now there is.

Toshi-Toshi is a speakeasy tucked in the back of Velardo’s breakfast-brunch restaurant, Mantequilla, in Tijuana’s Colonio Cacho district. The space is all wood and peaceful. It’s elegant, quiet and powerfully whispers the word “Japanese.”

Toshi-san’s edomai training is evident in every piece of nigiri he hands across the bar. His precise knife cuts are more than enough evidence of his expertise, as is the seasoning of the sushi rice. And yet Toshi-Toshi’s sushi isn’t exactly edomai. What Velardo and Toshi-san strive for is loftier than just high-end sushi in TJ (again, that’s rather ambitious in itself). They want to create a Mexican version of Nikkei cuisine, the “fusion” cooking of Peru’s Japanese immigrants.

The story of Toshi-Toshi’s ambition is often told by the garnishes. Take, for example, a jalapeño-spiked relish on the hiramasa, Baja’s terrific, rich, farmed yellowtail that tastes more like Japanese yellowtail than Baja’s wild version. But the contrast of the slightly spicy relish with the buttery hiramasa reveals another side to the fish. A chimichurri-style garnish (featuring shiso, parsley, jalapeño, and garlic along with sesame and olive oils) does much the same with salmon. Both are terrific bites that one would never expect to find in Tokyo, but are so right and almost inevitable in Tijuana.

Not all these “Mexican Nikkei” dishes work so well. The first course of omakase, a seared tuna sashimi, was garnished with three types of fruit and asparagus. It looked like a triumph of presentation over flavor but, ultimately, tasted more balanced than appearances suggested. Another “fusion” effort didn’t fare nearly so well: could jurel (wild Baja yellowtail) garnished with a shower of Pecorino Romano cheese and a liberal dousing of truffle oil possibly work? Spoiler alert: It doesn’t.

The akame zuke (soy-marinated tuna), on the other hand, worked beautifully. This Edomai classic was like seeing a favorite band play their biggest hit live. And Chu-toro—medium fatty tuna—was just plain cheating. The melting point in the toro’s fat is lower than the human body temperature so the fat melts over the tongue, coating it in deep, rich deliciousness.

But it was the grand finale that made the most beautiful music while ringing all the bells at once. As one final tour de force, Velardo combined sushi rice, toro, uni, a quail egg and truffles in a glass jar. There was, I was completely certain, no way that it could possibly work. All those luxury ingredients had to fight, but, somehow, they sang and did so together. It was really, really good.

And that’s the story of Toshi-Toshi. High-end, creative sushi in Tijuana is not what anyone expects. Velardo almost seems surprised. Maybe he shouldn’t be. Maybe we shouldn’t be.