Szechuan Chef may not be all Sichuan but it’s good

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Stir-fried pork kidneys with peppers

For years, Chinese food in San Diego meant different versions of watered-down Cantonese and the sort of Americanized “Chinese” one might expect from a late-night delivery place in New York. Sichuan? Not so much. Hunan? No. Shaanxi? Not on your life.

Today, though, things seem different with restaurants tagged with labels from each of those regions. Appearances, though, can be deceiving as Szechuan Chef (4344 Convoy St.) demonstrates.

The menu at Szechuan Chef is, frankly something of a mess, despite its quotes from the seminal 18th Century treatise on Chinese cuisine and philosophy. First of all, there’s no discernible organization and it includes pictures that may or may not bear a close relationship with the actual dish. What’s more, the dish descriptions are dodgily translated. Classic Sichuan dishes like dan dan noodles and spicy boiled fish were right there with Americanized ones like walnut shrimp. Familiar dim sum dishes like xiao long bao are featured next to dishes that include more intimidating ingredients like pork kidneys and duck tongue.

My favorite part of any nominally Sichuan restaurant is the cold appetizer bar, and Szechuan Chef’s delivered. The tripe, rendered orange from chili oil, was both savory and crispy. It’s the crunchy texture as well as the porky flavor that make the pig’s ear a must, and both the tofu skin (yuba) and cucumbers are personal favorites.

Not all of the gringo-safe dishes were uninteresting. The kung pao chicken may be on the menu at Panda Express, but the version at Szechuan Chef is both different and exciting. The textural contrast offered by the crispy chicken helped and the fiery-looking chilies promised real heat, though it delivered somewhat less than it promised.

The best dishes at Szechuan Chef are the ones featuring the less familiar ingredients. Take the stir-fried pork kidneys with peppers. The precise knifework (and careful cleaning) of the kidneys themselves yielded a great texture. The flavor of kidneys may not be to everyone’s taste (what is?), but the way they paired with the batons of jalapeño highlighted the best of both.

There were more interesting textures in the pig’s blood with soft tofu. The form of the blood cake and tofu mirrored each other, and the textures figured to do so as well, but didn’t. Where the blood cake was firm, the tofu was soft. A classic Sichuan mala sauce (spicy from the chilies and numbing from Sichuan peppercorns) along with scallions completed the picture.

Spicy duck chin with cumin is exactly the sort of dish many Westerners fear: lots of little bones, not a whole lot of meat and a copious amount of spices. But the dish is all the better for it. It might be the best at Szechuan Chef and it’s work to eat, but the payoff comes in the form of the big flavors crashing against each other.

Not everything’s great at Szechuan Chef or even good. There’s a bit too much MSG throughout, and the restaurant doesn’t seem to know exactly what it is. A place that caters to westerners or one that challenges them? Sichuan or Americanized-Chinese comfort food? But when the restaurant sticks to its guns, demands diners follow along and doesn’t back down from the results, the result can be both delicious and exciting.