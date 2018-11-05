Tahini’s modular Middle Eastern

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Falafel in pita with pickled turnips

Hit a shawarma stand in the Middle East and two things will happen: First, the customer will always end up happy and, second, the most important choice is which protein will fill the pita. The options tend to include some or all of lamb, chicken, turkey or beef (and sometimes falafel, though that’s usually to be found elsewhere). We don’t have shawarma stands on every corner in San Diego. What we do have is Tahini (9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., Suite G) in Kearny Mesa.

Shawarma, like Greek gyros, is a derivative of a Turkish döner kebap. Mexican al pastor (and Northern adobada) are, in turn, a derivative of shawarma. All have in common thin slices of seasoned meat cut off a continuously rotating vertical spit. The central concept at Tahini is redirecting the themes of Middle Eastern shawarma in a more modular direction. Instead of pretty much anything going into pita pockets, Tahini takes three proteins—chicken shawarma, steak shawarma and falafel—and offers them either in a pita pocket, a rice bowl or a salad.

The best of those delivery system options is the traditional pita. After all, that’s what shawarma is. Put the meat (or falafel) in a rice bowl and it’s protein and rice. Put it on a salad and, well, it’s still a salad. Go with the steak shawarma. The tahini and the beef marry beautifully, while the pita and the turnip pickles complete the picture. Simple and perfect. Rice? Salad? Surplus to requirements. There’s nothing wrong with rice bowls or salads, they’re just not shawarma. They have their place—that place just isn’t my mouth when it’s shawarma I’m after.

Tahini may take the modularity of shawarma to a new level. In the end, though, the experience isn’t all that different from the many shawarma spots I’ve hit in Israel. It’s always a modular experience. In addition to the choice of meats, there are sauce options, choices of pickles and other garnishes. It’s just at Tahini, there’s the added choice of delivery system.

The sauce and add-on options at Tahini echo those in the Middle East. The sauces are tahini (there are traditional, BBQ, cilantro and sriracha versions), a garlic sauce (think toum) and cucumber (think tzatziki). The latter two are must-haves. The add-ons include various fresh, salad-like ingredients: pickled cucumber and classic beet-turnip, peppers, pepperoncinis and olives, as well as cheeses and almonds. I say stick to the pickles.

All three of the proteins are good choices. The chicken, perhaps the most classic, was my favorite. The steak was heavier and was incredibly flavorful without being tough. Tahini’s falafel was a competent take on the classic, if less-than-extraordinary. Then again, I’m not sure I’ve tasted extraordinary falafel outside of the Middle East.

In a very important sense it’s meaningless to try to compare Tahini to Middle Eastern shawarma spots. We’re not in the Middle East. We can’t just pop in to Yaksha Shawarma in Tel Aviv, Shawerma Al-Faris in Amman or Joseph in Beirut. Conveniently located in Kearny Mesa, Tahini offers a healthy and delicious taste of the food and the experience done up for San Diegans. It certainly made me happy.