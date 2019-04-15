Taqueria El Flamazo shows eating tacos isn’t one stop shopping

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Taco al pastor

Americans love one-stop shopping. It clearly works for the businesses and promises to be more convenient for the customers.

But does it really work? It’s barely a degree removed from SNL’s Shimmer Floor Wax (it’s a floor wax and a dessert topping!).

The reality is that no one’s great at everything. Just because a restaurant has both vegan tweezer food and Texas barbequed brisket on the menu doesn’t mean it’s equally exceptional at both. That, in a sense, is the case at Taqueria el Flamazo (Av. J 787, Col. El Sauzal de Rodríguez, 22760 Ensenada).

The first clue as to what El Flamazo is really all about stands just inside the restaurant’s space, which can be seen from the road: a giant trompo (a rotating vertical spit) with, perhaps, the single most massive vertical rotisserie of meat I’ve ever seen. It’s rotating and caramelizing before the gas flame, a skinned pineapple atop that serves as the meat’s crown, as well as a baster of the meat. Yes, El Flamazo is all about al pastor.

Tacos al pastor, as I’ve documented previously in this space, originated with Lebanese immigrants who brought shawarma with them to the Yucatan. Lebanese lamb was swapped out for pork, Middle Eastern spices for Mexican, pita for tortillas, and al pastor was born.

As El Flamazo’s example shows, it’s the flavors of the chiles and the pineapple that make al pastor what it is. Beguiling hints of sweetness mingle with the savory, fatty pork and it’s all tied together by the complex flavors of the chile peppers. Even without any of El Flamazo’s salsas, it is a thrilling taco, but it’s even better with some salsa. My favorite is the habanero, as the chile’s inherent fruitiness complements the al pastor perfectly.

Unfortunately, everything else on El Flamazo’s menu isn’t as extraordinary as the al pastor. There’s nothing wrong with the carne asada tacos. They’re just not that great. As is often the case, add in some tripa and it improves the dish. Better yet, just get the tripa tacos. Tripas aren’t what we generally refer to as “tripe” up north, but rather, they’re little tasty intestine tubes that caramelize on the flattop. The crisp texture on the surface, along with the soft texture inside, result in a mix of sweet and savory flavors that makes for a great taco. The combinada is good for those not ready to take the tripa dive, but a trip to El Flamazo might be a good time to jump right in.

There’s a lot more on El Flamazo’s menu than just al pastor, carne asada, tripa and the combinada. And while the tripa tacos are good, the best bet at El Flamazo is to get that al pastor. It’s what they do. It’s what the place is about. And it’s always the sure bet to order what a restaurant does best, not what else it can do. At the end of the day, Shimmer is probably a better floor wax than it is a dessert topping, right?