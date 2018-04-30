Taqueria El Trailero has the anti-taco salad

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Shrimp taco at Taqueria El Trailero

There is no such thing as a taco without a tortilla. With all due apologies to Donald J. Trump, a taco salad may be a salad, but it definitely isn’t a taco. A taco made with American supermarket tortillas isn’t much better.

The tacos at Taqueria El Trailero (Carretera Transpeninsular Ensenada-Tijuana No. 353), on the other hand, are made with the sort of soft, supple and tasty tortillas that show why Mexico has no need to Make Tacos Great Again, because they’re pretty damned great already.

Taqueria El Trailero—seemingly named for the trucks that pass the restaurant on the main route between Ensenada and Tijuana to the north—is located in El Sauzal just north of Ensenada. It doesn’t quite have the look and feel of a truck stop, though it has some of the grit and no-nonsense efficiency. The menu, short and posted on the wall, is dominated by tacos and similar antojitos.

Each of El Trailero’s stations is visible from the roadway: the shrimp taco and adobado (the Northern Mexican version of al pastor) stations on the left, a meat griddle in the middle and a birria station on the right side of the open kitchen with the dining area further right. A classic “trompo”—the vaguely top-shaped vertical spit from which a taquero carves strips of adobado—is one of the first things visible, and it’s no mistake to hit that up first. It may not be the best adobado in town (that’s across the street at El Flamazo), but it’s very good indeed.

It’s hard to imagine a better shrimp taco. The batter is crisp but light and just salty enough to bring out the inherent sweetness of the shrimp inside. Pickled red onions with habanero is a perfect accoutrement. A great non-taco selection is the torta combinada, which features both carne asada and adobada. The star, though, may be the bread: savory with a hint of salt and the perfect texture to allow the meat juices to sink in. It ends up being a messy dish but for all the right reasons.

El Trailero’s carne asada tacos are good (northern Mexican beef tends to be), but those brave enough should ask to add in some tripas, as it improves the dish. The tripas (intestine, not stomach) are little tubes the taquero cooks crisp on the outside with a soft texture and slightly liver-like interior flavor. When they share space in the taco with that carne asada the result is a symphony of textures and flavors. It may be my favorite taco on the rock. Donald J. Trump would probably hate it. Apparently, he likes his steak well-done and “no garbage with it,” even as he douses the poor, helpless steak in ketchup. That ketchup-on-steak thing is, no doubt, a culinary crime. But to me his real impeachable offense was impugning the good name of the taco by passing a tortilla-less salad off as anything related thereto. Exhibit A would be that horror depicted in his tweet. Exhibit B would be Taqueria El Trailero and the picture that accompanies this article.