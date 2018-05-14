Taste of Denmark shows some of the best things in life are free

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Aebleskivers

Upon taking a table at Taste of Denmark (142 University Ave.) in Hillcrest each diner receives a plate of food featuring small slices of bread, pickled red cabbage and two spreads, all gratis. The bad news is that the dense, nut and grain-flecked Danish rye that is served is probably the best thing at the restaurant. The good news—and it really is very good news—is that bread is absolutely glorious.

Taste of Denmark has taken over one of the hole-in-the-wall spots on a Hillcrest block known for its revolving door restaurant scene. Nothing seems to stay very long, and quality doesn’t seem to count. Good restaurants have come and gone; so have bad restaurants. Perhaps the couple that owns the place, Bjerke Frandsen and Tina Fabrin (he’s back-of-the-house, she’s front), did not know that about the block. Or maybe the couple from the western reaches of Denmark simply thought, “no one’s tried Danish, yah?”

And after that first plate, it’s tough not to agree with them. The pickled cabbage is excellent and customers could pretty much spread anything on that bread and it wouldn’t suck. Frandsen and Fabrin seem to know that. The core of the lunch menu is classic Danish, open-faced sandwiches featuring slabs of that wonderful bread as their base.

The toppings for the sandwiches change daily. My favorite was the herring, with the salmon vinaigrette not far behind. Perhaps my least favorite was the pork belly; ordinarily it’s a cut I relish, but at Taste of Denmark it was cooked too crisp and beyond where its luxurious fattiness could come into play. That herring, though, was the perfect foil to the bread. The acidity of the fish’s marinade cut the earthy, savory feel of that wondrous bread.

Danish cuisine is, by its nature, meat-heavy. The Grillbar burger may be the messiest burger in town thanks to a dousing in a saline, roux-thickened, dark brown and gravy-like sauce that features deep onion flavors. Pickles and fresh red cabbage play a wonderful foil to the richness of the sauce. That same sauce is shown to its best effect atop Taste of Denmark’s take on frikadeller (aka Danish meatballs). Unlike the more familiar Swedish meatballs, frikadeller feature pork, but don’t contain breadcrumbs as filler. The result is a fluffier, airier meatball. It’s served with a sour cream-based potato salad.

Normally, I’ll trade two desserts for one savory dish. Taste of Denmark’s aebleskivers, however, are a must. Aebleskivers are, basically, pancake puffs with cardamom in all its evocative, spicy, herbal and citrusy glory. They’re topped with powdered sugar and served with raspberries that are barely sweetened beyond the way they’re picked. This was the perfect way to end the meal: sweet, but not overly so, and with just enough interest and surprise.

Honestly, Taste of Denmark may not manage to make a go of it in a location where so many have failed before them. Frandsen and Fabrin may have left Denmark only to find the block of doom. But with that bread and those aebleskivers, it definitely will not be because the food isn’t good enough. It is.