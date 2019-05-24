Tasty Noodle House is more than tasty noodles

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Shanghai grilled pork buns

Names and labels can reveal, obscure or even do both at the same time. Tasty Noodle House (4646 Convoy St.) is something of a case in point. It is both tasty and a relatively typical Chinese “noodle house.” In other words, it pretty much is exactly what its name implies.

Because of this, one might suspect that the thing to order at Tasty Noodle House is the noodle dishes. Not necessarily. In fact, the best items on the menu of many Chinese noodle houses aren’t the noodles, but rather the dumplings. That’s definitely the case at Tasty Noodle House.

Their standout dish is the Shanghai grilled (actually, pan-fried) pork buns (sheng jian bao). These sesame seed-flecked, yeasty buns—wrapped around a moist pork filling—are pan-fried to the point where the bottoms caramelize. The resulting buns are topped with a sprinkling of chopped scallions. They’re savory with crispy and soft, doughy elements, and are utter flavor bombs. The key is the perfect caramelization of the buns’ bottoms.

Equally good are Tasty Noodle House’s cilantro fish dumplings. They are, basically, classic Cantonese steamed fish done up in dumpling form. While fish flavors may not be familiar dim sum fare, the mild white fish in these dumplings end up more as a delivery vehicle for the other flavors: the seasonings, cilantro and ginger in particular. The result was a blast of delicious, savory, umami flavors set off by a tangy dipping sauce.

The restaurant’s xiao long bao, on the other hand, were disappointing. In fact, on two separate trips, they were downright sad. Nearly half of the buns in both orders were deflated, their skins pierced. This caused the precious soup that defines these “soup dumplings” to run out of the buns, leaving dry and relatively tasteless little balls of pork filling. This was surprising considering the precision and success of the restaurant’s sheng jian bao.

The Shanghai pork wonton soup was much better. This isn’t the familiar American-Chinese dish of relatively tasteless pork-filled wontons in an inoffensive chicken broth. Instead, the pork filling was moist and savory, and the soup was assertive—almost brooding—with soy and black vinegar flavors dominating.

The noodle dishes may not have been the highlights, but they’re certainly worth mentioning. Shanghai cuisine tends to have a sweeter profile than other regional Chinese cuisines and this was evident in the ginger scallion beef with noodles. Still, the main focus of the dish was on the marriage of the ginger, scallions and beef—each with natural affinities for the others—along with the warming, comforting noodles.

In contrast, another noodle dish is built on a somewhat unlikely combination: pork lo mein, but with preserved vegetables. Pork lo mein is a Cantonese classic, but preserved vegetables are more commonly associated with Sichuan or Hunan dishes than Cantonese or Shanghai cuisines. But the dish works. The slightly sweet flavors of the sauce and the soft noodles play well with the somewhat crunchy, funky preserved vegetables.

At one level Tasty Noodle House is exactly what it says. At another level it’s a surprise. But at the end of the day, it’s totally worth it for the dumplings.