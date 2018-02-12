The best Cuban sandwich in town is in… the Gaslamp?

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Cuban sandwich

After one bite of the Cuban sandwich at Havana 1920 (548 Fifth Ave.) in the Gaslamp District, I knew it was the best I’d tasted this side of Tampa. After the second bite I knew why: Cuban bread shipped from the La Segunda Central Bakery in Tampa.

Nearly everything about the Cuban sandwich is the subject of vigorous debate, starting with the ingredient list: ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread. Everyone seems to agree that mayonnaise, lettuce, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes are verboten. However, if you meet someone from Tampa, it’s not a real “cuban” unless it also includes Genoa salami. Wars are fought over that salami.

What about the origin? Both Miami and Tampa officially claim it, and NPR tried to settle the debate with an unscientific poll. If, indeed, the “Cuban sandwich” name was first used in Tampa (and its Ybor City neighborhood) and Miami was largely responsible for its popularity, then perhaps the inside track on the best claim belongs to Key West where the first wave of émigrés arrived from Cuba in the 1860s. They had brought their sandwiches with them from Cuba, and by the time Vincente Martinez Ybor’s Key West cigar factory burned down and relocated to Tampa, the sandwich was the workers’ lunchtime staple. As historian Loy Glenn Westfall put it, the “Cuban sandwich was born in Cuba and educated in Key West.”

One of the few things that isn’t in dispute, though, is that a sandwich cannot be a genuine “Cuban sandwich” without Cuban bread: a European-style loaf with lard, which is added to allow the sandwich bread to crisp up while retaining its softness and also adding a subtle hint of porky flavor. There are few places that make the real thing outside Tampa (and a couple places in Miami) and La Segunda is one of the few places that ships its bread nationwide.

Havana 1920 puts La Segunda’s Cuban bread to glorious use in its Cuban sandwich, which, of course, is built of layers of slow roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard. While Havana 1920 buys the bread from Tampa, it doesn’t buy into Tampa’s salami requirement. What makes Havana 1920’s sandwich so good is the balance. Roast pork hits a savory note, while the ham hits a sweet one, and the acidity of the pickles and mustard rounding it all out. The entire affair is given a panini press treatment that crisps the bread and melds all the ingredients together.

There’s more at Havana 1920. Those who’d like to try a sweeter sandwich should order the medianoche, which features the same ingredients on sweet Cuban bread. The ropa vieja is a pile of profoundly savory, beefy goodness, and the lechón asado showcases an excellent roast marinated pulled pork. And the empanada, croqueta and papa rellana starters (the ham and cheese versions are good, the vegetarian empanada is excellent) are all good calls.

But do not miss that Cuban sandwich. People wouldn’t argue so hard about its origins if it wasn’t worth fighting about. And this one is. If there’s a better Cuban sandwich west of Tampa, I certainly want to try it.