The burgers at The Balboa are built, not born

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner The Balboa Burger

Backyard burgers, gourmet burgers, fast food burgers and all of their myriad variations have two things in common: 1.) they’re still just burgers and 2.) they have a limited number of moving parts. Get those parts right and that burger is not going to suck. Screw them up and all bets are off. There may be more expensive burgers, but there is likely to be no place in town that demonstrates the proper architecture of a burger better than The Balboa Bar & Grill (1863 Fifth Avenue), where downtown morphs into Bankers Hill.

A walk through The Balboa’s signature burger, The Balboa Burger, demonstrates this point. The first essential of a burger is, of course the meat: type of meat (including fat-to-lean ratio), pack of the patty, seasoning. Balboa’s Tom Logsdon gets it right on all accounts: 70/30 lean-to-fat beef, liberally seasoned with a house-blended seasoning salt and packed just enough to keep the patty together.

Next on the essential list is the bun. Many high-end burgers play with brioche and other ultra-premium buns, while others see the bun simply as a minimalist meat-delivery system. Logsdon splits the difference, He takes a page from Mexican tortas and goes with bolillo rolls that offer a soft, supple texture but also provide enough resistance to the burger’s juices (queue sexist Carl’s Jr. TV ad if you must).

Next up is the choice of sauce on the bottom bun: mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise or none. In one nod to the upscale burger, Logsdon goes with an aioli—garlic mayo—and gets great mileage from it.

Up next is choice of foundation ingredients: type of lettuce (or other greens), tomato and onions (raw or fried). Logsden keeps it basic. And if the aioli was his nod to the high end, Logsdon’s choice of cheese—a choice where many, spoiled for options, go crazy—is decidedly a resolute nod to the low end: American cheese.

Those are the basic moving parts of a burger. Sure, Daniel Boulud may have gone wild to “justify” the $99 price tag on his Burger Royale at DB Bistro Moderne, stuffing his sirloin burger with braised short ribs, foie gras and black truffles, but that is absolutely not what The Balboa is about. It is nothing more or less than an attempt to make the best basic burger. It’s not some upscale take on the thing, but a clear throwback to what a burger is all about: the backyard, rolling up to the fast food joint, etc., but it’s executed perfectly. It’s everything a hamburger should be and nothing it really doesn’t need to be.

There’s more than the signature burger at The Balboa. The closest Logsdon gets to an upscale entry is his Centennial, which is essentially The Balboa Burger doubled with bacon. It’s good, but as it walks upscale, the American Cheese makes less sense. The garlic fries are good too, but the regular fries feature Logsdon’s carefully crafted seasoning salt so it’s worth highlighting.

Why, some might ask, not make the ultimate upscale burger? Others, me included, ask the other question: Why risk losing the soul of the thing itself? One can find that soul at The Balboa.