The masterful Patrick Ponsaty lands at 1500 Ocean

When news broke that Patrick Ponsaty was out at his namesake Rancho Santa Fe restaurant, it was a shock to just about everyone including, it seems, Ponsaty. While the ouster surely didn’t sit well with him, it didn’t take Ponsaty long to land on his feet at the Hotel Del Coronado’s signature restaurant, 1500 Ocean (1500 Ocean Ave., Coronado).

And what a landing it’s been.

Following a lengthy run at the Grand Restaurant Group’s [GRG] previous flagship in Escondido, it seemed all was going well at Ponsaty’s. Then it wasn’t. Jessica Gillon of GRG said via email that “unfortunately, GRG and Patrick could not see eye-to-eye on a business level, so it was best for everyone to part ways” and wishes “him well in his new venture.” News he’d been sacked, however, reached Ponsaty before an actual termination notice.

From a culinary perspective, though, it seems he hasn’t missed a beat. As one of only two French Master Chefs (Maitres Cuisiniers de France) in San Diego, Ponsaty’s food is French, albeit of a startlingly contemporary variety.

Take, for example, the day-boat Scallop with parsnip-truffle purée, braised baby turnip, salsify and a truffle caviar sauce. The dish is built around a pristine scallop, perfectly seared to fully enhance its natural sweetness, sliced horizontally and sandwiched around some rather sexy truffle slices. Those truffles appear again in the parsnip puree. The salsify vaguely echoes the flavor of the scallop, but its appearance directly echoes the look of the black truffle-scallop sandwich. It’s a tour de force of composition and a dish as beautiful to look at as it is to taste.

As decidedly French as Ponsaty’s food is, the flavors of Spain appear regularly on his plates. This might be the result of his time working at Restaurante Martín Berasategui just outside of San Sebastian, which has three Michelin stars and is one of the best restaurants in the world. Those influences show in Ponsaty’s dish of charred wild Spanish octopus with piquillo pepper-tomato compote, green olives and chorizo vinaigrette.

Ponsaty’s happy place seems to be working with seafood. The dish that best shows the lightness of his contemporary French style is a tartare of albacore and ginger-garlic confit, which is served over deep seawater-cucumber-dill aspic with a sesame-orange tuile and topped with a lime zest whipped cream. It’s a different take on tuna tartare. There’s no shortage of meaty richness to the tartare, but the citrus flavors keep the dish from feeling remotely heavy.

The showstopper, however, is a new dish in Ponsaty’s arsenal: a veal sweetbread sphere wrapped in a mousseline. It’s held together by caul fat, breaded, deep-fried and then served over mushroom compote. The veal sphere has also been pierced by a vial of veal demi glace reduction. It’s a dish about form and textures, the crunch of the sphere’s crust playing against the tender, creamy sweetbread interior and the texture of the mushrooms echoing that of the sweetbreads.

As one local food writer who’s followed Ponsaty for years said, it’s almost as if he’s “cooking angry” at 1500 Ocean. In this case at least, anger seems to be a good thing. If his sacking surprised Ponsaty, the more important thing now is that his food is surprising us.