The passion of Doña Esthela

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Machaca con huevos

You never forget the first time—I certainly didn’t—and you always want it to be that way. It rarely is. So it was for me with the real Mexican food I’d been privileged enough to taste as a child. Those flavors, created by middle-aged women rolling out their own tortillas, became the flavors of my childhood. I certainly didn’t expect to taste them at La Cocina de Doña Esthela (Carretera El Tigre a Guadalupe, 22830 Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California), but there they were again.

Seven years ago, Doña Esthela opened her restaurant after a lifetime as a washerwoman (she has the hands to show for it). It didn’t take long for buzz to build after a telenovela cast, who were filming at the next-door winery, discovered her. Then, in 2015, her Machaca con Huevo was named Foodie Hub’s “Best Breakfast in the World” (thanks to San Diegan Scott Koenig). An already full restaurant became, well, fuller, and Esthela had to add a new dining room and routine half-hour waits ensued.

At its core, machaca con huevo is a simple dish: beef jerky and eggs. Often, it’s more huevos con machaca than the other way around, and the dish can easily become a grease bomb. In Esthela’s hands, however, it’s something special: thinly sliced beef—doused with lime juice, sprinkled with salt and dried in the sun—along with eggs from Esthela’s farm. They are cooked with serrano chiles, bell pepper and garlic, all served with refried beans, homemade flour tortillas and farmer’s cheese. It’s simple morning perfection.

There’s so much more to Doña Esthela’s than that one dish, though. Borrego tatemado—lamb roasted in Esthela’s wood-fired clay oven, then shredded—is another variation on Esthela’s “simple perfection” theme. Served with corn tortillas—soft where store-bought ones in the States are just a small step from having the texture of a Frisbee—and a broth of the lamb’s drippings, it was imbued with the intense essence of lamb. I couldn’t help thinking this was what Mexican food was supposed to taste like; had tasted like.

Perhaps my favorite bite was Esthela’s Chicharrrón en salsa verde. This isn’t your gas station checkout chicharron (a ready substitute for potato chips). It’s pork skin that’s been fried until crisp, cooked in a sauce of tomatillos, serrano chiles, onion, garlic and cilantro until the chicharron are tender with just the slightest bit of resistance remaining at the center. The dish is a textural playground with the acidity of the salsa verde perfectly balancing the richness of the chicharron.

But the most surprising dish was Esthela’s gorditas, disks of masa (cornflour dough for tortillas or tamales) cooked, slit open and stuffed before being re-fired. The version with spinach and cheese was unbelievably light and deeply savory, playing against the piquant salsa, a squeeze of lime brightening the dish and defining the flavors.

For me, and for many, the image of Mexican cooking is women—mothers and grandmothers—behind a stove, pouring their passion onto the comals and into the olas and cazuelas. That is the image of Doña Esthela’s. And while I was not raised in Mexico, that is the image and the taste of my childhood memory. At Doña Esthela’s, I could taste it once again.