The perfect bite at Vistal

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Pickled black cod with Persian cucumber, fennel, preserved plum, horseradish crema and malted toast

It was after the first bite of the first dish at Vistal (901 Bayfront Court inside the downtown Intercontinental Hotel) that I turned to my wife and said, “Oh, the chef’s going to have a hard time beating that!” In fact, Chef Amy DiBiase never quite did do so. But she came really close. But that bite—that one bite may have been the best that ever passed my lips.

The equation of hotel restaurant plus drop-dead gorgeous view doesn’t inevitably yield culinary excellence. In fact, it rarely does. But as DiBiase and Vistal show, sometimes it gets there. Vistal bills itself as featuring “mindfully curated coastal cuisine,” whatever that means. Fortunately, the flavors made more sense than that particular word salad.

Take, for example, Vistal’s sheep’s milk ricotta gnudi with Baja stone crab, yuzu, capers and macho squash blossoms. Gnudi are gnocchi’s more pillowy, less starchy cousins. DiBiase’s dish brings in the sweetness of the stone crab, but balances it with the acidity of the yuzu and brininess of the capers. It’s a gorgeous and deliciously constructed dish that might have been the meal’s highlight if it had not been for that first dish.

The caramelized cauliflower mezzalune (think half-moon ravioli) was another hit. While foams and espumas may seem so last decade, when they’re used to deliver aroma—as the curried brown butter froth is here—they’re both timely and a pleasure. A cilantro pine nut gremolata added acidity, texture and a hint of earthiness. It’s a dish that has hints of Italian all over it but with seemingly disparate influences all seamlessly integrated.

Vistal also has a number of stellar lunch offerings. None is better than the Snake River wagyu cheeseburger with bread and butter pickles, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. It’s a perfectly executed burger and while the terrific beef is the star of the show, the pickles shine in their supporting role. DiBiase’s attention to detail was particularly apparent with the speckled romaine lettuce which was both beautiful and sturdy enough not to wilt in the burger.

The steamed black mussels and fries with fennel, overnight tomato, salsa verde and smoked chile aioli were another standout, and another twist on a classic. The hint of spice added a lot to the dish with the sweetness of fennel, plump mussels and perfectly-executed fries completing the picture.

But what about that first dish? That would be the pickled black cod with Persian cucumber, fennel, preserved plum, horseradish crema and malted toast. Oh, that first bite. There was the richness of the black cod, the acidity of the pickle, a bit of sweetness in the plum, a creaminess and slight heat in the crema and an earthiness in the malted toast.

DiBiase said the dish was the model for what she wanted to accomplish throughout the Vistal menu. In the end, it’s food that is neither a triumph of luxury ingredients nor fancy techniques. Instead, the focus seems to be on thoughtful and creative combinations of ingredients that are prepared with solid techniques. Not every dish at Vistal manages to rise to the level that pickled black cod did, but nearly every plate I tried came very close.