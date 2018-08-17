The return of a king of seafood

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Percebes

They look like dinosaur toes but taste like the sweetest clams you’ve ever had with just a hint of lobster tossed into the mix. At worldwide prices around $80 per pound they can be the most expensive form of seafood in the world. They’re percebes, aka gooseneck barnacles. And, until recently, they were pretty much unavailable in America at any price.

On August 8, though, Pacific King Inc. took a big step toward reintroducing the delicacy to the American market with a splashy—and tasty—event for local Chefs at Chef Flor Franco’s space Franco on Fifth. According to Hazel Hernandez-Supple, Pacific King’s CEO, the strategy is to focus on tastemaker chefs to drive demand for the ingredient. She “chose San Diego for the inaugural event because of its proximity to Baja” (where Pacific King harvests the crustaceans) and because of the rich supply of culinary talent in the region. Headliners for the event were Javier Plascencia (Mision 19 and Finca Altozano), Davin Waite (Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub) and Alex Chang of L.A.’s The Exchange.

Percebes are pricey for two reasons. Of course, one of the reasons is the flavor: it’s the sea in edible form, featuring a toothsome texture and a briny sweetness. The other reason is suggested by the name of the place in Galicia, Spain where they are harvested: Costa da Morte (Coast of Death). Harvesting the barnacles can be treacherous work, because of where they grow: large, slippery boulders jutting out into the ocean and exposed to the waves. One wrong move or one big wave and the best a harvester can hope for is a sliced hand.

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Davin Waite's Percebes with Percebe-skin Dashi, Avocado Mousse, Red Rice and Tangerine Oil

Percebes are bizarre looking creatures with a long neck—the edible part—encased in a black sleeve with a white and craggy, hat-like shell that resembles a dinosaur’s toe. As a tapa in the north of Spain, percebes are served in the simplest way possible: boiled in salted water and offered with either an aioli (garlicky mayonnaise), allioli (a similar Spanish preparation percebes without egg) or melted butter for dipping. The traditional technique for eating is to peel off the black skin, revealing the pale pink neck meat. The dinosaur toe shell functions as a convenient handle.

As good as the percebes are when simply cooked, they take well to more elaborate preparations, as the dishes at Franco’s on Fifth demonstrated. Highlights included Davin Waite’s percebes with percebe-skin dashi, avocado mousse, red rice and tangerine oil. It was a stunningly beautiful dish with the sweetness of the barnacles playing off the richness of the mousse and citrus flavors of the tangerine oil. Javier Plascencia offered his percebes with a salicornia tempura and Huichol-ponzu Sauce, a perfect representation of Baja’s multicultural cuisine highlighting one of Baja’s best ingredients.

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Javier Plascencia's Percebes with Salicornia Tempura and Huichol-Ponzu Sauce

The danger of harvesting percebes is real. In three efforts to do so off of Baja’s coast, I failed to come away clean or un-cut. Percebes’ imposing look can be deceiving. Under those prehistoric-looking shells are briny-sweet morsels that are pure delicious luxury. And with Pacific King promising to bring them to local restaurants and retailers, they’re available without serious risk of injury.