The son surpasses the father at Fort Oak

With their first restaurant, TRUST in Hillcrest, owner Steve Schwob and chef Brad Wise created a special place that featured “dishes that are a cut above yet grounded, technical but unpretentious and both passionate and deeply satisfying,” as I wrote in 2016 when they first opened. They did so, however, in an environment with the sound level of a nightclub and an atmosphere that bordered on a hipster bar.

So when Schwob and Wise announced TRUST’s Mission Hills offspring, Fort Oak (1011 Fort Stockton Drive), the question for me was whether the son could surpass the father, so to speak.

Fort Oak’s New American-style of food definitely reflects that of TRUST, what with its acid-forward flavor profiles, the distinctive kiss of live red oak fire and strong seasoning. Fort Oak’s ingredients are invariably first rate with many of them made in-house. The presentations are distinctive, frequently with an all-over aesthetic.

Take, for example, the lamb mortadella with sunny-side quail eggs, a house mustard, radish, aioli and crackers. The star of the dish is the mortadella, a classic emulsified sausage from Bologna (think the best baloney ever) with pork swapped out for lamb. But it’s the acidic mustard seeds and the yolky, fatty quail eggs that play counterpoint, balancing the dish beautifully. Yes, it has lots of ingredients, but the message is simple and elegant.

Fort Oak’s opah pastrami toast is a delicious variation on the same formula. Again, the star is the house-made products: A pastrami made from opah (a fish that can truly stand-in for meat) as well as acidic house-pickled mustard seeds that cut through the richness of the charcuturie. As he frequently does, Wise’s ingredient list for this dish is long, but it’s not a disguise for lack of conception. Rather, it’s just long enough to send a single message.

Perhaps my least favorite dish was the scallop aguachile with cucumber, onions, cilantro and coriander oil. It wasn’t bad and every element was good on its own, but the scallop was hidden in green layers of herb, aguachile sauce and cucumber. It lacked the balance that most of Wise’s dishes can be counted upon to deliver.

At the heart of what Fort Oak does is the hearth-grilled branzino peperonata with salsa verde, fried herbs and grilled lemon. I freely admit to a deep love of branzino. If it’s on a menu, I’m probably going to order it and if the kitchen is competent, I’ll likely love it. The only way Fort Oak’s version differed from that paradigm was degree. The choice of that Italian salsa verde, with its acidic elements, shined a light on just what I love about branzino: its meatiness.

But, perhaps, the best dish at Fort Oak was the hearth-roasted carrots with quinoa, Humboldt Fog goat milk cheese, pickled fennel, smoky yogurt and tarragon. Again, the ingredient marathon hides the dish’s architecture: The central role of the carrots, the crispiness of the quinoa, the creaminess of the cheese and yogurt, and the fresh herbal element of the fennel and tarragon. It’s a deceptively simple tour de force.

Fort Oak’s food is definitely not of the three-things-on-a-plate, minimalist school. The names of menu items read more like novellas than poems. They’re long. They’re complex-sounding. And yet the message of Fort Oak’s food is refreshingly direct and deceptively simple. And it can all be enjoyed in a spectacular, contemporary setting that doesn’t have bar/nightclub sound levels.

The son has definitely surpassed the father.