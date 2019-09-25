The story’s almost better than the chicken

× Expand Photo courtesy Liberty Chik Hot Chicken Liberty Chik Hot Chicken in the Liberty Public Market offers hot sauce on the side that’s so hot it comes with a legal disclaimer on the bottle.

Passive aggressive revenge never tasted so good. Legend has it the mechanism of that intended revenge was the original batch of a dish we now know as Nashville hot chicken: buttermilk marinated chicken parts breaded and sauced with an incendiary cayenne–based paste before being pan-fried and served with pickles over white bread. To get a taste of that “revenge” head to Liberty Chik Hot Chicken (2820 Historic Decatur Road) in the Liberty Public Market.

The precise identity of the lady seeking revenge may have been lost in time but the identity of the one upon whom she sought to exact it is clear: James Thornton Prince. Prince was a handsome guy with a reputation in 1930s black Nashville as something of a lady’s man. It was a reputation well-earned and one that was, for his girlfriend, painful. One Saturday night she decided to act. Her weapon of choice? Prince’s favorite Sunday breakfast, fried chicken, this time with just a little bit extra. Every single spicy thing in the kitchen went into that dish resulting in nearly nuclear chicken.

Just one problem: Prince absolutely loved the dish! So much, in fact, he opened a chicken shack of his own featuring his spurned ex-girlfriend’s concoction. That restaurant is still open in Nashville today: Prince’s Hot Chicken (originally “Barbecue Chicken Shack”).

Liberty Chik may not be Prince’s but it’s focus is the same: Nashville hot chicken. Liberty Chik offers three main combos: two breast pieces with fries, a sandwich with fries, and hot chicken with waffles. Each is offered in four heat levels: mild (why?), medium (same question), hot (getting there) and “Smokin Hot” (why you came). Even a seriously capsicum-phobic dining companion asked, “Why would anyone bother getting it medium?” I loved the “Smokin Hot.” It wasn’t excessive. Liberty Chik also offers a hot sauce on the side that’s so hot it comes with a legal disclaimer on the bottle (good luck with that, guys).

But Nashville hot chicken’s not a hot sauce dish it’s a chicken dish. And Liberty Chik consistently cooks its breasts to a perfect, juicy, tender texture. The heat just brings it to another level.

The hot chicken and waffles is a wonderful combination of sweet and heat with savory chicken. For my money, though, the best bet is the sandwich. It’s as close as Liberty Chik gets to the original. It’s hot chicken, bread and pickles along with their wonderful Tennessee mustard slaw, which comes in the sandwich but can also be ordered as a side. Save room for Liberty Chik’s “Bonuts,” a cross between biscuits and doughnuts. It’s not quite beignets, but it’s a worthy second best.

There’s a very definite chance Nashville hot chicken’s origin story is less history and more myth. While there’s no doubt Thornton Prince founded Prince’s Hot Chicken and little reason to question the notion his ex served him the hot stuff, there’s also another annoying fact: rumor has it there was already a hot chicken shack in Nashville before Prince started his: Bo’s.

Me? I don’t care. I like the story.