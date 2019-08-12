The wild side of Vietnamese cuisine at Que Huong

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Stir-fried escargots with tamarind

I wasn’t shocked to see escargots on a Vietnamese menu. Given Vietnam’s history as a French colony, a tasty snail dish doesn’t seem out of order. Nor was I shocked to see steamed mussels.

But whole sections of the menu devoted to wild boar, deer and goat? Que Huong in City Heights (4134 University Ave.) was clearly going to be a somewhat different Vietnamese restaurant experience.

Vietnamese cuisine is more than the sum of its conquerors’ and colonial rulers’ foods. From a millennium of Chinese dominance to a century of French colonization, and then decades of American influence, they all left their mark. But it’s the unmistakable stamp of Chinese and French cuisines that are most evident, filtered as they are through Southeast Asian ingredients.

Stir-fried escargots with tamarind was a perfect adaptation of a classically French ingredient to the Southeast Asian idiom. The tamarind’s acidity and sweetness—and its herbaceous leaves—married perfectly with the escargots’ briny richness. It was also a fun dish to eat since Que Huong delivers it along with little skewers to pull the snail meat out of the shells.

An easier-to-eat take on the theme is the seasoned escargots sautéed in coconut milk with dill and peanuts. The dish comes with the snails conveniently out of their shells along with glass noodles in a coconut milk sauce.

The marinated venison with onions and butter is another dish with obvious French influence, albeit clearly not in the plating (over iceberg lettuce with tomato slices). But what it gave away in the plating, it took back on the palate. The deer was perfectly cooked, the onions (both green and white) provided a savory underlayer, and the pan drippings brought it together.

The inclusion of wild boar in any dish is guaranteed to make it sound exotic. Que Huong’s version with lemongrass and peppers was no exception. Having a spicy element—not unusual in Vietnamese cuisine—heightened the experience.

The green mango salad with shrimp and pork was a standout. The acidity and subtle sweetness in the mango played well together with the shrimp, and both did well with the savory pork. But it was the crunch of the peanuts that heightened the experience. The sliced pork ear and shrimp salad was not quite as successful. For a dish that was all about texture, slivered bits of lemongrass was, at best, a distraction. I was more than happy to wait until after the meal to floss.

Even with all this, the best dish at Que Huong is actually one of the least exotic: fried chicken wings in fish sauce over the same lettuce and tomatoes from the deer dish. It was nice, meaty chicken wings with wonderfully crispy skin in a sauce that had just the slightest hint of fish sauce funk that gave way to a beguiling salty-sweetness. It’s the kind of dish that will spoil all lesser wings for anyone who tries them.

Que Huong has a long menu, but I did not taste one bad dish at the place. In the end, it was the kind of menu and kind of meals that will force a reconsideration of the parameters of Vietnamese cuisine.