Think outside the ‘berto’s at Corazon de Torta

× Expand Photo by Michael Gardiner Torta de Albondigas en chipotle

It’s a running joke told when someone suggests going out for take-out tacos: “Roberto’s, Rigoberto’s, Adalbertos? Which ‘bertos?”

And it’s not all in the name: they all seem to have the same menu. Corazon de Torta (2490 Commercial Street, Sherman Heights), on the other hand, does not. It’s not a ‘berto’s and doesn’t have a ‘berto’s menu. It is far, far better than that.

Instead of gut-busting burritos, rolled tacos, quesadillas and chimichangas—which, frankly, have only a passing similarity to cuisine found south of the border—Corazon de Torta offers the guisados and grilled fare Mexican moms and grandmas traditionally make from what’s on hand on a given day. Go to a tacos de guisados stand in Mexico and there’ll be six heater trays filled with various stews and braises to choose from. That is the entire menu.

It’s largely the same at Corazon de Torta, which is co-owned by Antonio Ley (Anthony Bourdain’s “fixer” for his Baja episode) and Jose Rodrigo Figueroa Sanchez (chef of the La Carmelita food truck at Tijuana’s remarkable Telefónica Gastro Park). There’s a handwritten white board menu, but all items aren’t available everyday. The real menu is the guisados and grilled items Ley says are available (usually in choice of taco, burrito or torta form).

Carne asada tortas (Mexican sandwiches) are usually available, but why have that when there are tortas of beef short rib braised with guajillo chiles for the asking? They’re savory, deeply flavored and as comforting as if mom—or abuelita—slaved over them for hours. And that’s exactly Corazon de Torta’s concept.

The best items tend to be those you tend not to see elsewhere like, for example, the doraditos de chicken birria. They’re tacos deep fried to golden brown (hence the name) and stuffed with chicken stewed in sweet spices, vinegar and chiles (likely guajillos and anchos). They’re crunchy and play with flavors more commonly associated with red meats such as beef and goat but done in the key of chicken.

Not every dish at Corazon de Torta is spot on. While the overall flavor profile of the albondiga torta en chipotle—basically a Mexican meatball sub—was good, the execution of the meatballs themselves was less so. The chipotle sauce was both smoky and spicy with a hint of sweetness, but the meatballs fell asleep on the job. Instead of juicy and tender meatballs, these were dry.

A much better choice is the vegan option: grilled cauliflower tacos with mole. Vegetables and mole are not an intuitively obvious combination, and that is precisely what makes this dish such a wonderful surprise. The fresh cabbage-like flavors of the cauliflower contrasts with the depth of the mole and the caramelization of the vegetables both parallels the mole’s inherent sweetness and brings the taco together.

It may be that vegan option that highlights what Corazon de Torta is not: another ‘bertos. It’s a glimpse into a side of Mexican food—even antojitos—that we don’t see on nearly every San Diego street corner. It’s the food your mother would have made if she was Mexican and the stuff you probably grew up with if she was.