Time traveling on a boat of romaine at Caesar’s Restaurante

When the successful restaurant group Grupo Plascencia bought Caesar’s Restaurante Bar (Av. Revolución at 5th, Tijuana), it certainly wasn’t predatory business opportunism. It was a bet on Tijuana’s future, on themselves and on a salad. This was in 2008, at the height of Tijuana’s dark period. A drug war raged and the traffic flow of gringos that was the lifeblood of places like Caesar’s had grinded to a halt.

But there was still that salad. Of course, success can sometimes destroy itself. Ubiquitous chain restaurant versions of that salad drowning in mayonnaise-based dressings stand as mute testimony to that fact. They are, however, empty simulacrums of the real thing with only the name and romaine to suggest the original.

That glorious salad that Cesare Cardini served to 1920s Hollywood celebrities (who’d chased booze across the border) is still there at Caesar’s with plenty to surprise and delight anyone primarily familiar with the dumbed-down derivative.

First, the lettuce isn’t chopped or even torn: it’s a whole leaf that’s meant to be eaten with the hands. Also, it’s essentially built backwards. The dressing is made first, with each ingredient whisked together seriatim with wooden spoons in a massive wooden bowl. Only then are the romaine boats tossed in that dressing (not the other way around), placed on the plate and garnished with a single garlicky crouton.

The show—the entire dish being prepared tableside with attention and care on a gorgeous, elaborate service cart—is an essential part of the experience. At the end of the day, it’s the salad itself that is its own payoff. The best Caesar ever: rich, but balanced from the lime’s acid (no, not lemon), and with depth from the anchovy.

It was during another dark period in Tijuana—the endless, sequential devaluations of the peso in the ‘70s—that Caesar got a little brother: the Victor’s salad. Imported olive oil and parmesan cheese prices were prohibitive, but Mexican inventiveness prevailed: olive oil gave way to garlic-infused corn oil and cotija replaced parmesan. The Victor’s now stands alongside the Caesar and receives the same elaborate treatment. Frankly, it’s neither better nor worse. The dressings are mainly indistinguishable and while the cotija may lack some of the parmesan’s umami, it offers a slight bite that the parmesan lacks.

Caesar’s is a tribute to the time of its founding. It’s the 1920s under glass. Lift and enter for a hit of what it might have been like: Beef Wellington, a classic Milanesa or Duck a L’Orange or, perhaps, a whitefish Florentine. Each are highly competent takes on the original. Everything says old-school: the food, the wood paneling, the music and the old photos on the wall.

Caesar’s is about that blast from the past and it’s about that salad. Cardini’s first Caesar came out of the kitchen in 1924 and has become not one legend, but many. Its creation is variously attributed to Cardini, his brother Alex and Paul Maggiora (an original partner). Livio Santini, a cook there, claimed his mother invented it back in Austria. But there’s one point that’s not in dispute: if diners want to try what it tasted like back then, go to Caesar’s.