TJ-dogs, lowrider style at Barrio Dogg

In this Snapchat and Instagram-fueled day and age, food photographs are regularly hashtagged as #foodart or #foodporn. The Tijuana-style hot dog may figure to be more the latter than the former. It’s not exactly elegant nor precisely pretty, it’s basically just street food. For Barrio Dogg (2113 Logan Ave.) in Barrio Logan, though, the TJ dog—like the lowriders that are a regular staple in the neighborhood—can be art.

The TJ dog is not so much one specific kind of hot dog as it is a wide-ranging approach to meat in tubular form inside a bun. Put differently, it’s tacos done as hot dogs: wrap the dog in bacon (or don’t) then fry or grill it and pile on ingredients of your choice. There are no rules. It was when that Tijuana-born-and-bred dog found a welcoming home on streets north of the border (where no one cared about license-status) that it really became “a thing.”

Barrio Dogg is situated in front of (and inside) the Cruizin Lowrider Galeria, an art gallery devoted to lowrider culture. That dedication is apparent from before entering the front door. The street cart on which the dogs are cooked—nestled into the gallery’s front wall/window—is itself a lowrider. More specifically, it’s a candy red 1964 Chevy Impala.

At the heart of what Barrio Dogg does is the El Xolito. At first glance it is, essentially, the classic TJ dog: a grilled bacon-wrapped hot dog with mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup, topped with diced red onion, tomato, jalapenos, cilantro, grilled onions, cheddar, sour cream and salsa verde. Barrio Dogg makes some changes though. One is the addition of Sriracha aioli. The more important one is the upgrade to foodie/locavore/hipster-sanctioned ingredients (100 percent Brandt Beef hot dog, artisan bun, etc.).

The El Bombero kicks the heat up a few notches with seven different chile peppers. Somehow, though, even with all those incendiary accoutrements, it doesn’t register as too spicy. The fact there’s anything on that list of seven after habaneros shows the chiles are there for flavor, not heat.

Things did get a little bit weird with the El Samurai. It’s an Angus beef dog served with hoisin-BBQ sauce, pickled jicama, cucumber and carrot along with Sriracha with jalapeno and cilantro, crunchy garlic and wasabi sesame seeds. It’s a tour-de-Asia reaching San Diego after a detour in Mexico. It’s also a mess.

Many of Barrio Dogg’s options are TJ-style takes on pre-existing dogs. The El Capone, for example, is its take on the Chicago dog and El Aleman is its German-style dog. They all work and work well.

For decades Chicano lowrider culture was marginalized based on inaccurate associations with violence, gangs and drug dealers. And yet, it is, in many ways, a Baroque approach to mid-century Detroit automobiles. By taking a pre-existing functional object, celebrating and elevating it beyond any functional requirements, lowrider culture has, over time, gained wider acceptance.

That is, essentially, the same thing Barrio Dogg’s doing to the TJ dog. Does a hot dog really need seven chile peppers? Must it be wrapped in bacon? And high-end beef? There’s a beauty in that Baroque approach to the lowly hot dog. It transforms a street food into something that happily blurs the lines between high and low.