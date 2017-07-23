Tras/Horizonte sees a longer horizon

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Scargots

It seems like an example of what should happen: A popular food truck graduates to brick and mortar. Tacos Kokopelli was one of the best food trucks in Tijuana making some of the most creative street tacos anyone’s seen in that street taco crazed town. It’s now a proper restaurant: Tras/Horizonte (Río Colorado 9680, Colonio Marron, 22015 Tijuana).

But neither Kokopelli nor Tras/Horizonte quite fit the usual bill of Chef Guillermo “Oso” Campos. For one thing, he is not exactly a kid right out of culinary school. He’s done his time in the trenches, worked at three-Michelin-star Oud Sluis restaurant and as executive chef at the Parque Bicentario in Guanajuato, Mexico. The hardships of the last decade—both drug war and economic—got in the way of what was otherwise a meteoric rise. If Kokopelli was the result of those hardships, Tras/Horizonte is less a promotion to the Major Leagues from AAA than it is the next step in a rise that was briefly interrupted.

Much of Tras/Horizonte’s food will be familiar to Kokopelli fans. The Kraken was Kokopelli’s signature dish and its combination of mesquite-grilled octopus and a “pesto” of chiles poblano and cilantro remains exciting. The Black Harder is there too, a tostada of halibut ceviche with squid ink joining lime juice in the marinade accompanied by a marvelous tomatoes, chile, squash, cilantro and avocado salsa. And the rest of Kokopelli’s greatest hits are there too.

But the fate of Tras/Horizonte was always going to be a tale told about what wasn’t at Kokopelli, not what was. Taking street cart fare indoors was never going to be enough no matter how nice it is to be able to sit down.

Enter the Malacestra, a taco of marlin-stuffed mild chiles gueritos under a blanket of crisp-fried cheese with a serrano chile crema and squash seeds. It was a near miss. When the marlin-stuffed chiles came into play the dish was nothing short of great, but too much of the plate was missing that good stuff. The imagination that animated Kokopelli was at work again in this dish, but some of the job remained unfinished.

And then we tried the scargots. It’s a dish that showed just how much more there is to snails than the classic French escargots preparation and its five tons of butter and enough garlic to send Lestat, Dracula, Anne Rice and Bram Stoker’s ghost into Chapter 11. This was escargot reconceived through a Mexican lens: a human-scale open-face “burrito” (not the familiar California gut-bomb) with a salad of nopales, sweet peppers, capers and cilantro. Salsa borracha—a classic Mexican “drunken” sauce of chiles, juices, beer and tequila (the traditional version features pulque)—completed the picture. Instead of losing the delicate, savory flavor of the snails in all those ingredients, though, the other ingredients framed the snails, highlighting and enhancing them. This was something different, something new. This was what was so exciting about Kokopelli. This was Campos coming in from the cold and beginning to lay claim to his rightful place. This was a renewal of a promised rise.