Variations on the fish taco formula at Tacos Marco Antonio

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Salmon machaca taco

Hear the term “fish taco” and a formula likely comes to mind: beer-battered, fried white fish (or shark) with white sauce, salsa and shredded cabbage on a corn tortilla. Think Rubios or innumerable superior versions available in every hamlet, town or metropolis of Northern Baja California (and some north of the border).

As Tacos Marco Antonio (Av. Rayón #351, Ensenada) shows, some variations on the fried fish taco formula may vastly surpass the “original.”

The idea of the “original” fish taco was the one Ralph Rubio riffed on beggars belief. According to a 2004 piece in the L.A. Times, that origin story dates back to the 1920s when Japanese fisherman supposedly brought tempura with them to Ensenada. But, according to an even more recent piece in Sunset magazine, “people have been eating fish tacos in the coastal areas of Mexico for… thousands of years [since] indigenous North American peoples first wrapped the plentiful offshore catch into stone-ground-corn tortillas.”

And just as there’s plenty of history to explore when it comes to the origins of the fish taco, part of Tacos Marco Antonio’s charm is its history. The restaurant’s dining room is a shaded courtyard that was the family’s former fish canning facility. The fishing equipment serves as the décor and might seem kitschy if it weren’t so real and integral to the place. On weekend summer days, the shade is welcome as is the live music. The overall ambiance ends up as stellar and genuine as the food.

Drying is one of the oldest preservation techniques. In Mexico, rehydrated beef machaca (think beef jerky) is ubiquitous, especially as a breakfast dish. Marco Antonio makes both salmon and tuna machaca. The salmon machaca taco, in particular, features fish that is so surprisingly moist and rich one wonders how it ever could have been dried. Paired with onion, poblano chile, tomato and cilantro, the frying is definitely not missed.

The machacas are but two of Marco Antonio’s more than 17 different styles of fish tacos, depending on the day. There’s the caguamanta, a Sonoran stew originally made from manta ray. There’s shrimp with chipotle. There’s grilled tuna loin, crab, fish skin and many more. There’s even a fried fish taco. Even this nod to the conventional ends up being different from the supposed “original.” In place of the relatively smooth, crispy beer batter, Marco Antonio’s uses a panko-style breading producing a wonderfully crunchy crust.

One of the simplest dishes at Marco Antonio is also one of the best: tuna burritos. It’s more like a long, un-fried rolled taco in a tasty flour tortilla than it is the ubiquitous California gut-bomb, super-sized burrito. Marco Antonio takes another classic Mexican dish, al pastor, and just as it did with the machaca, moves into the land of mariscos. The flavor profile of the tostada de marlin al pastor is rich, slightly sweet and slightly spicy, true to the original. But it also works effortlessly as a seafood dish.

Tacos Marco Antonio stands as a testament to the notion that what we think of as the “fish taco”—beer-battered, fried and familiar—is really just one of the many ways to taco fish, and, perhaps, not near the best. To get there, as Marco Antonio shows, we have to think outside the fryer.