Variations on the Vietnamese noodle soup theme at Tu Thanh

× Expand Photo by Michael A. Gardiner Bun rieu

The cuisine best represented in San Diego restaurants—both in length and in depth—may not be Mexican and may not even be American. A case could be made it’s Vietnamese. Phở is, unquestionably, the most famous Vietnamese dish. It is, however, just one of the cuisine’s vast array of noodle soups. It’s a point highlighted at Tu Thanh (4804 University Avenue, Suite A) in City Heights with its bún măng vịt (duck and bamboo noodle soup).

Where pho is a powerhouse—full of richness from the beef bones, oxtails and various cuts of meat and offal—bun mang vit is about the interplay between the fragrant flavors of the broth, juicy duck and the salty-sweet-sour-funkiness of the ginger fish sauce. The most unusual ingredient, though, is dried bamboo shoots. Their earthy, slightly floral flavor and intriguing, somewhat crunchy texture runs counterpoint to the duck’s sweetness and the ginger-rich broth. It’s that contrast that really makes the dish.

The way the duck is prepared in bun mang vit is entirely different from its familiar preparation in western cuisines. Duck is often treated as a stand-in for beef; almost “the other red meat.” But instead of rendering the fat and crisping the skin, at Tu Thanh the duck is cooked as part of the broth with lemongrass and those bamboo shoots. Instead of focusing on caramelizing the skin and leaving the meat rare, the goal is to emphasize the sweetness of the meat. Perhaps the greatest pleasure of the dish is the textural contrasts between the silky bun rice noodles, the crunch red and green cabbage slaw, bamboo shoots and the soft, juicy, meaty duck.

Another take on the noodle soup theme is Tu Thanh’s bánh canh tôm cua: thick, almost udon-like noodles in a pork broth with crab, shrimp and fish cakes. The biggest impediment to enjoying this dish is the challenge of getting the slippery noodles from bowl to mouth. Even relatively good chopsticks skills might not suffice.

Better still is the, bún riêu, a crab paste, pork and tomato noodle soup featuring a savory broth and medium sized, round rice vermicelli noodles. Tu Thanh’s version is heavy on the crab paste and tomato and somewhat light on the pork. Where some versions of bun rieu feature pork hocks, Tu Thanh’s focuses on the crab flavor with a pork blood cake offering a minerally contrast. The result, despite all the pungent ingredients, was a noodle soup of surprising elegance and nuance.

The most surprising dish at Tu Thanh, though, may have been the fried sausage appetizer. It was incredibly simple: a single sausage sliced thinly and spread in two fans around the plate. And it was unlike any sausage I’d ever tasted from any cuisine. A pork sausage, yes, but with the flavor of lemongrass cutting through the richness of the pork to create an almost magical effect of enhancing the sausage’s savory character.

From that sausage to an array of noodle soups not called “pho,” a meal at Tu Thanh is a good glimpse at the range of Vietnamese cuisine. It’s also an indication of how varied San Diego’s Vietnamese food scene really is.